Nix and a healthy set of receivers turned Auburn’s passing game from suspect to explosive in just one night against Mississippi State. That passing attack can continue to develop and balances out well with ground game that has speed to attack the outside and a bruising inside runner in JaTarvious Whitlow.

The defense has been sturdy from the get-go and the offense has already improved tremendously through the first five games. And you can easily see there’s still room for improvement on both sides of the ball, particularly an offense that’s just now coming into its own with freshman quarterback Bo Nix at the helm.

The defense has been stellar against the run and can improve its pass defense as young defensive backs like Roger McCreary and Christian Tutt gain more experience, and if it can produce a little more pass rush off the edge.

The Tigers enter this Saturday’s top 10 battle at Florida in as good a shape injury-wise as they've been all season and with a whole lot of confidence coming off back-to-back conference wins. The schedule sets up very well with a week off after the Gators, then a tuneup at Arkansas before another road showdown at LSU.

Can Auburn return to Jordan-Hare Stadium Nov. 2 against Ole Miss 8-0 and ranked in the top five? Even 7-1 keeps those championship goals intact. What might have looked like a pipe dream a month ago, looks like a realistic possibility today.

***

You want to talk about capitalizing on a championship run, Bruce Pearl and his staff are absolutely using the momentum built off the accomplishments of the last two seasons to add even more talented players to the roster.

Last November, just eight months after winning only the fourth SEC Championship in program history, the Tigers inked five players in what was considered one of the best classes in school history. All five plus two more later additions are battling for spots in the playing rotation after beginning preseason practice last week.

Now, six months removed from the 2019 SEC Tournament Championship and a Final Four run and six weeks before the early signing period Nov. 13, Auburn is in position to sign perhaps the best class in school history and one of the best in the nation.

The Tigers took a big step toward that goal Friday evening when five-star point guard Sharife Cooper committed. He was visiting Auburn with another five-star, shooting guard Jalen Green, and if you follow Jeffrey Lee’s Hoop Scoops, you can’t help but marvel at the impressive group of elite prospects that are visiting and seriously considering Auburn.

Pearl has steadily built this program up from the ashes that Tony Barbee left. Some teams rise up and then fall right back down. It takes a special coach to sustain a winning program at a school like Auburn, which doesn’t have a consistent history of success. Pearl is doing that. This year’s team, with so many newcomers, may not match what last year’s team was able to do. But Pearl is bringing in the talent that can build on the previous two seasons, talent that is rated higher than the players they’re replacing and talent that might just take Auburn to even bigger heights in the years to come.

***

In today’s musical journey we step back 24 years to Oct. 2, 1995 when Oasis released its second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory, which has gone on to sell over 22.4 million copies and won the award for Best British Album of the last 30 Years at the 2010 Brit Awards. The album spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart and included two smash hits, Champagne Supernova and Wonderwall, which both reached No. 1 on the US Modern Rock Charts.

Oasis was formed in Manchester, England in 1991 with five members including Liam Gallagher and his older brother, Noel Gallagher. Liam was the lead vocalist while Noel mainly played lead guitar and wrote most of the music. The two brothers were often at odds and known for throwing hands. During the recording of Morning Glory, Noel got upset with Liam bringing a bunch of people to the studio and interrupting recording and hit him over the head with a cricket bat, which was eventually sold at auction. There were many other incidents during the band’s 18-year run including Liam pulling out of MTV Unplugged gig due to illness, Noel doing it anyway and assuming the vocals, and Liam then heckling the band from the crowd during the show. Another brawl erupted in 2000 when Liam questioned the legitimacy of Noel’s daughter. The band finally broke up in 2009 when the two got in a fight before going on stage at a festival and cancelled the show and the remainder of the tour.

Wonderwall, which was originally titled Wishing Stone, was written by Noel about an imaginary friend who is going to come and save you from yourself. Noel doesn’t place any specific meaning on Champagne Supernova, referring to it as psychedelic and saying some of the words are about nothing.