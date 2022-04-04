BMatt’s Monday musings

The success Auburn has had winning championships, making it to the Final Four and putting players in the NBA has only enhanced that ability.

Pearl, of course, is a natural recruiter. He’s got the personality for it, and most importantly, the drive and a sharp eye for talent.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl and his staff have built up a recruiting juggernaut. It seems like every class is breaking a record for 5-stars or top 20 players or McDonald’s All-Americans.

The latest addition is 5-star forward Yohan Traore, only the second-highest rated commitment in school history. The Tigers are positioning themselves to add even more talented players from high school and/or via the transfer portal in the coming weeks.

We're seeing peak recruiting under Pearl.

On the other hand, it feels like the football program is still trying to push that rock up the hill, although it’s clear that they’re pushing with more people, more power and a clearer direction.

The absolute key for Auburn football recruiting is getting prospects on campus. Auburn has always sold itself as well as any program, especially on gamedays in the fall.

From the impressive number and caliber of visitors that have made it to Auburn over the past month, it’s clear Bryan Harsin and his staff are working hard to push AU’s recruiting to another level.

The results of their hard work haven’t produced any new commitments (yet) and there are still obstacles to overcome, but this it’s a huge improvement over the first Junior Day in January that didn’t include a top 20 in-state prospect.

Bryan Harsin is not Pearl — few are — but he can turn on the personality in the right situation. And when it comes to talking ball and the program he’s building at Auburn, that’s right down his alley.

Continuing to put him at the forefront of AU’s recruiting effort is the best way to start reeling in some of those top prospects.

Harsin’s staff has also been working overtime. The new group has gelled quite well and that’s allowed them to move quickly on identifying, targeting and offering a number of new players in the 2023 and 24 classes.

As soon as spring practice ends, those assistants will be hitting the road with plans to visit every high school in the state of Alabama — every single one — over a two week period,.

Another smart move from a staff that seems to really get it now when it comes to recruiting.

***

Moving on to a couple of spring sports, the baseball team has now won four consecutive SEC road series for the first time since 1997-98, winning two at the end of last season and the first two this season.

The series win at LSU was the first in Baton Rouge since 2011. Auburn is now 5-4 in the SEC, which is second in the West and fourth overall. Tennessee is clearly the class of the league this year. Arkansas and Georgia might be the next two best teams with the 10 teams behind Auburn all either 4-5 or 3-6. It should make for some very competitive series over the next seven weekends.

The Tigers’ biggest issues have been on the mound but it’s starting to come together with Hayden Mullins and Jospeh Gonzalez stepping up to join Trace Bright in the starting rotation. The bullpen is not as deep as it needs to be but Carson Skipper can shutout a team for 3.0 innings on a weekend and Blake Burkhalter now leads the conference with six saves.

Auburn is among the league leaders in a lot of hitting categories and playing solid defense. It’s not a dominating team by any means, but three of its five SEC wins have been by two runs or less. That combined with the big road wins gives this team the confidence they can beat anybody anywhere as long as they can just keep it close going into the last few innings.

***

The softball Tigers have lost two consecutive series but don’t let that dampen your enthusiasm for this year’s team or for its future. Those losses came to top 10 teams and both series were highly competitive with Kentucky winning the rubber game on a walk-off home run and Florida holding on for a 7-6 win Saturday and a 3-0 shutout Sunday.

AU is still 7-5 in the conference with a trip to league-leading Arkansas this weekend.

Auburn is really good this season, but the most exciting part is how many of its top players are just freshmen and sophomores and will be around for at least two more years.

Five of the top six hitters (by batting average) are underclassmen. Of AU’s 58 home runs, 43 are by underclassmen including a team-best 12 by freshman Bri Ellis. AU’s top two pitchers, Maddie Penta and Shelby Lowe, are sophomores. Penta leads the SEC with 18 wins and is second with 163 strikeouts.

This has the makings of a team built for the Women’s College World Series, if not this year, certainly the next two.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 20 years to the death of a legend of the Seattle grunge rock movement. On April 5, 2002, Alice in Chains lead singer Layne Staley passed away at age 34 after overdosing on cocaine and heroin, which came exactly eight years after the suicide of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Staley’s body was not discovered until two weeks later after he was reported missing and emergency personnel entered his condo. Still active today, Alice in Chains has produced six studio albums and sold over 30 million records. AiC has five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and received 11 Grammy nominations. VH1 ranks Alice in Chains as the 34th Greatest Artists of Hard Rock.

The beginnings of Alice in Chains can be traced back to Staley, who began his music career as a drummer, before joining a glam metal band called Sleze on lead vocals in 1984. The group chose to change their name, and after considering Alice in Chains, chose Alice N’ Chains instead because they were concerned about any references to female bondage. It turns out it didn’t matter after the band broke up a couple of years later. Alice in Chains was finally formed in 1987 with Staley as lead singer, Mike Starr on bass, Jerry Cantrell on lead guitar and Sean Kinney on drums. Starr, who also battled drug addiction, was replaced by Mike Inez in 1993. Alice in Chains signed with Columbia Records in 1989 and released their first album, Facelift, the following year. It wasn’t a success until MTV started began playing Man in the Box on a regular basis, which helped sell 400,000 copies of the album over the next six weeks and have it certified gold by the RIAA, the first from the Seattle grunge movement to achieve that honor. Man in the Box peaked at No. 18 on the rock charts and was nominated for a Grammy. In 1992, AiC released its second studio album, Dirt, which was their best-selling album and included five hit songs: Would?, Rooster, Them Bones, Angry Chair and Down in the Hole. Six of the album’s 13 songs are about drug addiction. Cantrell wrote most of their hit songs including Man in the Box and Rooster. An acoustic album, Jar of Flies, came in 1994 and included several hits including No Excuses, which reached No. 1, and I Stay Away. The third studio album, Alice in Chains, was released in 1995 and included more hits such was Grind and Again. The band broke up for three years after Staley’s death but reunited in 2005 beginning with a benefit concert for the victims of the South Asia tsunami. They have released three more albums and had several more hits including 2009’s Black Gives Way To Blue, a tribute to Staley.

Staley’s struggled with drug addiction throughout his adult life and it took a turn for the worse after the death of his fiancé, Demri Parrot, in 1996 due to a drug overdose. He made one of his last public performances for MTV’s Unplugged in April 1996 and his final one came on July 3, 1996 in Kansas City with Alice In Chains, which was touring with KISS. He became a recluse, hardly ever leaving his Seattle condo and often going months without speaking to friends or family. His last meetings with his family came on Thanksgiving in 2001 and Valentines Day in 2002 to visit his sister’s baby. Starr was the last known person to see Staley, visiting him a day before his death. He was very concerned about Staley and wanted to call 911 but left after an argument. According to Starr, Staley called him shortly thereafter saying, “Not like this. Don’t leave like this.” Starr would die of a prescription drug overdose in nine years later.