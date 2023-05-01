Five more Auburn players also entered the portal over the last couple of weeks bringing the total to 19 departures since the end of last season.

The Tigers had a host of transfers visit last week and this weekend and are poised to fill some huge holes for the 2023 season, especially at quarterback, wide receiver and Jack linebacker.

Of those 19, there was only one that projected to have a major impact at AU this fall in defensive lineman Jeffrey M’ba, who landed at Purdue in search of more playing time.

In contrast, Hugh Freeze and his staff signed 12 transfers in December/January and I’d project at least six as starters and 4-5 more as major contributors.

I’m also expecting AU to add another 4-5 more transfers in the coming days and weeks, which should include a few more starters.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and again, Freeze and his staff have done (and are still doing) a terrific job rebuilding AU’s roster.

Over the next couple of years, they’ll transition to less transfers and more high school signees, but this is what’s needed right now to make Auburn competitive in 2023.

Let’s not forget that three of AU’s high school flips — Keldric Faulk, Kayin Lee and Connor Lew — all preformed so well this spring that they could end up starting this fall if needed.

The transfer portal and NIL have brought seismic shifts to college football over the last few years. The schools and coaches that adapt to it the quickest and most efficient are the ones that will step to the forefront as the expanded playoffs and eventually the era of the super conferences arrive.

The changes are forcing college coaches to adopt more of a pro mentality when it comes to personnel. They’re also going to have to be a bit more ruthless to survive.

We saw that at Alabama last week after their spring game. The coaches weren’t satisfied with the quarterbacks competing for the starting job and within five days, Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner entered the portal and signed with Alabama, rejoining his former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was hired away from Notre Dame in February.

I expect Auburn’s starting quarterback for 2023 could be following a similar path from the Midwest to the Plains in the coming days.

***

A little over a week ago, Auburn had to rally from seven runs down to win a crucial series against Mississippi State 12-11 on Sunday.

It kept the Tigers in the hunt for postseason play.

Just winning a game in this weekend’s series at No. 2 South Carolina would have been another big step. It’s a Gamecock squad that’s rolling toward a top national seed with a No. 1 RPI ranking and a sterling 24-1 record at home.

They’re 25-3 at home after this weekend and it was nearly a clean sweep.

Auburn won the first two games by a combined 17-8 before being edged out 8-7 in Sunday’s finale.

USC came into the series second nationally with 92 home runs while AU had 54. In three games, AU pounded out 10 home runs and held USC to just two.

It won’t get any easier with No. 1 LSU coming to town this weekend but Auburn’s pitching has finally taken a small step forward and the lineup is starting to play up to its potential on a more consistent basis.

Butch Thompson implored his team to step up in the second half of conference play and they’ve certainly responded.

An opportunity to add even more to that postseason resume comes Friday night at Plainsman Park.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 56 years to the birth of the son of a professional athlete who went on to become one of the greatest country music artists of all time. On May 1, 1967, Samuel Timothy McGraw was born to 19-year old single mother Betty D’Agostino. It wasn’t until finding his birth certificate at age 11 that McGraw discovered his father was veteran MLB pitcher Tug McGraw. D’Agostino was a high school student in Jacksonville, Fla., when she met the then minor leaguer player, who lived at her apartment. D’Agostino was sent to relatives in Delhi, Louisiana where Tim was born. Tug, who had a 19-year MLB career and won World Series championships in 1969 with the N.Y. Mets and 1980 with the Philadelphia Phillies, didn’t acknowledge Tim as his son until agreeing to pay for college when he was 17. The pair did grow close and remained so until Tug’s death due to a brain tumor in 2003. Tim’s 2004 No. 1 single, “Live Like You Were Dying,” was in honor of his father. In a career spanning 33 years, McGraw has produced 10 No. 1 albums and 25 No. 1 singles. He’s also won three Grammy Awards, 11 Country Music Awards and 19 American Music Awards. He has sold more than 80 million records, which ranks among the top 100 best-selling artists of all time.

Tim McGraw grew up playing sports and earned a baseball scholarship to ULM, but his playing career was cut short by a knee injury. He started playing guitar in college and continued that when he returned to Jacksonville and attended Florida Community College. He dropped out and moved to Nashville to pursue a music career on May 9, 1989, the day his hero, country music artist Keith Whitley, died of alcohol poisoning. McGraw made a demo tape and signed with Curb Records in 1990, but his first album flopped in 1993. He broke out with his second album, 1994’s Not a Moment Too Soon, that included his first two No. 1 hits, “Don’t Take the Girl” and “Not a Moment Too Soon.” He met fellow country music artist, Faith Hill, in 1994 and they started seriously dating and were married in 1996. McGraw proposed to Hill in a trailer at an outdoor music festival. After returning from his performance, he saw that Hill had written, “Yes, I’m going to be your wife,” in lipstick on a mirror that they still have today. The pair have recorded several duets and toured together including the 2006 Soul2Soul II tour, which is the highest-grossing country tour of all time. McGraw has also pursued an acting career with supporting roles in The Blind Side and Friday Night Lights, and a starring role alongside Hill in 1883, a prequel to Yellowstone. The couple have an estimated combined net worth of $200 million.