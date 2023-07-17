The 2023 conference season will be the final one with divisions, which have been in place since 1992. It will be the final season with a 14-team league, which has been in place since 2012.

AUBURN | I’ve always looked upon SEC Media Days as the start of a new football season although that seemed more relevant when it was a week before the beginning of fall camp and not two.

This time next year, we’ll be preparing to hear from Oklahoma and Texas at SEC Media Days and Auburn will be hosting the Sooners at Jordan-Hare Stadium just a couple or so months later.

It’s also the final year of the four-team college football playoff, which has been in place since 2014 and will be replaced by a 12-team format next year.

Auburn’s never participated in the playoff and I’d be very surprised if that changed this fall. I wouldn’t be surprised, however, to see the Tigers making more consistent appearances in the 12-team format in the years to come.

But even if Auburn isn’t competing for a championship this fall, it can still be an entertaining and memorable season and set the stage for more success.

Hugh Freeze and his staff have ensured that by their hard work in the transfer portal and recruiting over the last eight months.

And while this is just the beginning of the Freeze era at Auburn, hopefully it spells the end of an agonizingly long period of average and inconsistent play on the football field.

That’s an ending we can all get behind.

***

Butch Thompson is presiding over potentially the greatest era of Auburn baseball, but the ninth-year head coach is not satisfied with the status quo.

Auburn has made it to two College World Series in the last four postseasons but Thompson wants his program to take the next step and start winning championships.

The Tigers have never won a CWS, their last SEC Tournament championship was 1998 and last regular season championship 1978.

Yeah, it’s been a minute.

And that’s why Thompson and his staff have been so aggressive in the transfer portal during the offseason, adding six so far. It wouldn’t be surprising if the five new position players were in the opening day lineup and the one additional pitcher is part of the weekend rotation.

Auburn may not be done in the portal and Thompson certainly isn’t done trying to push the program to new heights.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 48 years to the day of a legendary live recording by one of the greatest reggae artists of all time. On July 17, 1975, Bob Marley and the Wailers played “No Woman No Cry” during a concert at London’s Lyceum Theatre. The recording was released as a single and included on his greatest hits compilation album, 1984’s Legend, which is the best-selling reggae album of all time. Marley is believed to have written the song but it’s credited to one of his friends, Vincent Ford, who ran a soup kitchen in Trenchtown, which is a ghetto area of Kingston, Jamaica where Marley grew up. The title means, ‘Woman, don’t cry,’ and the song references the strength of a mother raising a family in Trenchtown. The concert was part of the Natty Dread tour in the summer of 1975, which included 38 shows in the U.S., Canada and U.K. A pre-tour concert in Jamaica included Marley and the Jackson 5. The live version of “No Woman No Cry” is ranked No. 37 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Robert Nesta Marley was born in 1945 in Nine Mile, Jamaica, moving to Trenchtown when he was 12. He grew up with Bunny Waller and the pair along with Peter Tosh formed a vocal harmony group in 1962, which went by several names before eventually settling on the Wailers. They had their first Jamaican No. 1 with 1964’s “Simmer Down.” Their first album, The Wailing Wailers, came in 1965 and included the single, “One Love.” Their popularity really took off after signing with Island Records in 1972, recording two more albums, which included the single, “I Shot the Sheriff,” which became a hit for Eric Clapton. The group broke up in 1974 but Marley continued to record and tour as Bob Marley & The Wailers. Marley released a total of 15 albums before his death in 1981 at just 36 years old. He survived an assassination attempt in 1976 but was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer under his right big toe in 1977, which eventually spread to his liver, lungs and brain. He performed his final concert in Pittsburgh in September of 1980. Many more of his songs remains popular today including “Redemption Song,” "Satisfy My Soul,” “Stir It Up” and “Get Up Stand Up.” He sold more than 75 million records and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994. Rolling Stone ranks Marley No. 11 on its list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.