None more important than Friday’s addition of former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne.

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze and his staff have done a masterful job of rebuilding Auburn’s roster with 15 transfers over the last five and a half months.

Yes, he’ll have to compete for the starting job during fall drills, but Thorne has an opportunity to completely change the outlook for the 2023 season and perhaps beyond if he chooses to use both of his remaining years of eligibility.

Thorne brings Auburn 26 college starts including home and away games against Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. He’s also started against Wisconsin and Nebraska at home and Miami and Washington on the road.

That’s a lot of big-time experience and he leaves MSU 4th all-time in passing touchdowns (49), fifth in completion percentage (.609), sixth in passing yards (6,494), sixth in pass completions (524) and sixth in pass attempts (860) in just two years as a starter.

He also brings a lot of experience running an RPO offense, something AU’s returning quarterbacks lacked and struggled implementing during spring practice.

But it’s not just on the field where Thorne can make an impact.

He was voted a team captain by his teammates for both the 2021 and 22 seasons. His father, Jeff, has been a successful coach in high school and college.

Here’s what Thorne told mlive about leadership last summer.

“Bringing guys with you – that’s leadership,” said Thorne. “Reaching back and saying, ‘Come on, let’s go,’ and challenging guys. And in order to do that, you’ve got to know something about the guy that you’re playing with.

“If you don’t know anything about a guy and you want to try to yell at him, he’s not going to accept it real well. But if you build relationships with guys and they can look at you and know it’s coming from a place of hey, I want you to be better or I want us to be better as a team, then you can do that.”

That leadership is exactly what Auburn’s quarterback room and the entire offense needs as it begins this ew era under Freeze and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery..

It’s impossible to nail down exactly what Thorne’s impact will be this fall in terms of wins and losses, but I do think it will be significant.

When I look back at the roster Freeze inherited on Nov. 28, it had the potential to be the worst since 1999 and AU was looking at a three- or four-win season.

That roster was transformed with 21 early enrollees including 12 transfers in January to the point I saw Auburn with the potential to win 6-7 games coming out of spring.

The addition of Thorne, wide receiver Caleb Burton and pass rusher Jalen McLeod over the past week — especially Thorne — has me even more optimistic about Freeze’s first season with eight or nine or more wins not out of the question.

And I’m expecting some more transfers and more help before the end of May.

I almost feel like I need to apologize for being this positive about Auburn’s football fortunes. The last few years really lowered the bar for me and many others.

But Freeze is resetting those expectations. Plus Jordan-Hare Stadium can be a magical place on a fall Saturday and it’s hosting some pretty big games this season and …

OK, I better stop right there before I get too carried away.