BMatt’s Monday musings
AUBURN | Hugh Freeze and his staff have done a masterful job of rebuilding Auburn’s roster with 15 transfers over the last five and a half months.
None more important than Friday’s addition of former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne.
It’s nothing short of a game changer.
Yes, he’ll have to compete for the starting job during fall drills, but Thorne has an opportunity to completely change the outlook for the 2023 season and perhaps beyond if he chooses to use both of his remaining years of eligibility.
Thorne brings Auburn 26 college starts including home and away games against Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. He’s also started against Wisconsin and Nebraska at home and Miami and Washington on the road.
That’s a lot of big-time experience and he leaves MSU 4th all-time in passing touchdowns (49), fifth in completion percentage (.609), sixth in passing yards (6,494), sixth in pass completions (524) and sixth in pass attempts (860) in just two years as a starter.
He also brings a lot of experience running an RPO offense, something AU’s returning quarterbacks lacked and struggled implementing during spring practice.
But it’s not just on the field where Thorne can make an impact.
He was voted a team captain by his teammates for both the 2021 and 22 seasons. His father, Jeff, has been a successful coach in high school and college.
Here’s what Thorne told mlive about leadership last summer.
“Bringing guys with you – that’s leadership,” said Thorne. “Reaching back and saying, ‘Come on, let’s go,’ and challenging guys. And in order to do that, you’ve got to know something about the guy that you’re playing with.
“If you don’t know anything about a guy and you want to try to yell at him, he’s not going to accept it real well. But if you build relationships with guys and they can look at you and know it’s coming from a place of hey, I want you to be better or I want us to be better as a team, then you can do that.”
That leadership is exactly what Auburn’s quarterback room and the entire offense needs as it begins this ew era under Freeze and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery..
It’s impossible to nail down exactly what Thorne’s impact will be this fall in terms of wins and losses, but I do think it will be significant.
When I look back at the roster Freeze inherited on Nov. 28, it had the potential to be the worst since 1999 and AU was looking at a three- or four-win season.
That roster was transformed with 21 early enrollees including 12 transfers in January to the point I saw Auburn with the potential to win 6-7 games coming out of spring.
The addition of Thorne, wide receiver Caleb Burton and pass rusher Jalen McLeod over the past week — especially Thorne — has me even more optimistic about Freeze’s first season with eight or nine or more wins not out of the question.
And I’m expecting some more transfers and more help before the end of May.
I almost feel like I need to apologize for being this positive about Auburn’s football fortunes. The last few years really lowered the bar for me and many others.
But Freeze is resetting those expectations. Plus Jordan-Hare Stadium can be a magical place on a fall Saturday and it’s hosting some pretty big games this season and …
OK, I better stop right there before I get too carried away.
Auburn’s baseball and softball programs continued their late-season surge this weekend.
Baseball took 2 of 3 from No. 1 LSU including a resounding 12-2 run-rule win Sunday.
After going 5-10 the first half of conference play, Auburn is 6-3 in the second half with series wins over Mississippi State, at No. 2 South Carolina and then LSU at a sold-out Plainsman Park.
In three weeks, the Tigers have gone from fighting for a spot in the SEC Tournament and postseason play to potentially finishing in the top half of the league.
But there’s still plenty of work to do even with the final two series against Ole Miss and Missouri, two of the bottom three teams in the league along with MSU.
Two of those teams will be eliminated from the SEC Tournament and probably postseason play so the Rebels and Mizzou will have plenty to play for and AU is not good enough to just show up to the park against any SEC team right now.
It’s going to be a fight the last two weekends but Auburn certainly won’t be lacking any confidence after the previous three weeks.
The softball Tigers finished the season with four consecutive series wins to earn the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament and a bye until the quarterfinals.
Auburn will play the winner of LSU-Ole Miss on Thursday. If pitcher Maddie Penta can lead AU to a win and the Tigers can find a way to win a semifinal game without their ace, then Penta could return for a potential championship game.
Regardless, Auburn has positioned itself to host an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2017. That’s a step forward in Mickey Dean’s sixth season.
***
In today’s musical journey, we go back 46 years to the day one of the greatest songs of all time rose to the top of the charts. On May 7, 1977, the Eagles’ “Hotel California” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 100. Don Felder recorded the musical track on a demo tape in a rented house on Malibu beach. Don Henley and Glenn Frey then collaborated on writing the lyrics as they settled on a story of a weary traveler who stops at a hotel, which turns out to be a populated by strange people with no way to escape. None of the Eagles were from southern California so the song encompassed some of their impressions of arriving in Los Angeles along with the decadence of Hollywood and the music industry. The line, “Warm smell of colitas rising up through the air,” generally refers to smoking marijuana. Another line, “They stab it with their steely knives,” refers to the band Steely Dan, who included the line, “Turn up the Eagles, the neighbors are listening,” in their 1976 single, “Everything You Did.” The song ends with Felder and Joe Walsh taking turns playing lead guitar before harmonizing together. It was voted the best guitar solo of all time by Guitarist Magazine in 1998. "Hotel California" won the Grammy for Record of the Year in 1977 and Rolling Stone ranked it 49th on its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. It's such a popular song that it's been played 2,204 times by 167 different artists going into 2022.
The Eagles got their start as part of Linda Ronstadt’s touring band, forming their own group in 1971 and signing with Asylum Records. Henley, Frey, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner were the founding members. Felder joined in 1974 and Walsh replaced Leadon in 1975. The Eagles had four other No. 1 singles: 1974’s “Best of My Love,” 1975’s “One of These Nights,” 1976’s “New Kid in Town” and 1979’s “Heartache Tonight.” The Eagles broke up in 1980 but reunited in 1994 for the Hell Freezes Over tour. Frey passed away in 2016 and Vince Gill joined the band in 2017. Their 1976 compilation album, Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975), has sold more than 38 million copies, making it the best-selling album of all time. The Hotel California album ranks third on the list with 26 million copies sold. They have sold approximately 200 million albums, which ranks 15th all-time. They have won six Grammy Awards. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and are ranked No. 75 on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.