From the outside looking in, it was fair to consider things were spiraling downward in Hugh Freeze’s first season.

AUBURN | Just two weeks ago, Auburn was coming off its fourth consecutive SEC loss and its 12th in the last 14 conference games.

But that observation would have been wholly inaccurate.

While this team is limited from a talent perspective, it’s continued to compete and to push itself to get better.

Every coach, staff assistant and player deserve credit for their perseverance.

“I really didn't feel in that stretch that we had guys that were with their head down or quitting or going in a different direction,” said quarterback Payton Thorne. “That says a lot about the character of the guys that we have in a locker room, and our coaches kept pushing as well.”

The turnaround has put the Tigers in prime position to clinch a bowl bid with one more win in the remaining three games: at Arkansas and home against New Mexico State and Alabama.

It’s not as easy as it looks.

The Razorbacks are just 3-6 overall and 1-6 in the SEC, but are also fighting for a bowl bid after ending a six-game losing streak with a 39-36 win at Florida.

NMSU is 7-3 and on a five-game winning streak. Alabama is ranked 8th in the country and on track to win the SEC West and potentially play No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game for a bid to the College Football Playoffs.

Auburn enters the week a 2.5-point underdog to Arkansas, should be a favorite to beat NMSU and will be a home dog to the Tide.

But this AU team, especially this team, can’t afford to look ahead. Those same things that can be said about AU’s mental toughness and perseverance can be equally applied to Arkansas’ players and coaches.

So the fight continues. And it will take another week of great preparation and great effort to walk away from Razorback Stadium with a win and guaranteed bowl bid.

Outside of Auburn and Arkansas circles, not many will be paying attention. But I’m expecting a physical and entertaining game. I’m excited for it.

It’s not Amen Corner by any means but it’s November, it’s the SEC and it actually does mean more.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 53 years to the debut of best-selling U.S. rock band of all time. On Nov. 6, 1970, Aerosmith performed for the first time at Nipmuc Regional High School in Mendon, Mass. The students convinced history teacher Carl Olson, who was the sophomore class advisor, to pay Aerosmith $50 to perform at a fund-raising dance. The set list included a mix of originals and covers such as "Great Balls of Fire," "Good Times Bad Times" and "Train Kept A Rollin.” About 125 students attended. Aerosmith went on to produce 15 albums and sell more than 150 million albums worldwide, which ranks among the top 30 musical artists of all time. With 25 gold, 18 platinum, and 12 multi-platinum albums, Aerosmith has the most total certifications by any American group. They’ve had 21 Top 40 hits on the Billboard 100 including one No. 1 single, 1998’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.” They’ve won four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Steven Tyler and Joe Perry were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013. Rolling Stone ranks Aerosmith 57th on its list of the 100 Greatest Musical Artists of All Time.

Aerosmith was formed in 1970 with Tyler as lead vocalist, guitarist Perry, guitarist Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton and drummer Joey Kramer. Tyler grew up in Yonkers, New York and was partly inspired to become a musician after seeing the Rolling Stones in concert in 1965. The band came up with the name, Aerosmith, from Harry Nilsson’s album, Aerial Ballet, which featured a circus performer jumping out of a biplane. Aerosmith signed with Columbia Records and released their self-titled debut album in 1972, which included the hit single, “Dream On.” Their third album, Toys in the Attic, was a huge success and included the hit songs “Sweet Emotion” and “Walk This Way.” Their fourth album including the 1977 hit single, “Back in the Saddle.” The band struggled for the next decade with drugs and alcohol abuse along with the departures of Perry and Whitford all contributing to the decline. Aerosmith had one of the music industry’s best comebacks off all time in 1986, however, when they teamed up with Run-D.M.C. on a remake of “Walk This Way,” which blended rock and roll with hip hop. The song reached No. 4 on the Billboard 100 and the subsequent video was regularly featured on MTV. With Perry and Whitford back, the band recorded another album, Permanent Vacation, in 1987, which included the hit singles “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Angel” and “Rag Doll.” The next album, 1989’s Pump, included “Love in an Elevator” and “Janie’s Got a Gun.” More hits came in 1993 with “Livin’ on the Edge,” “Crying” and “Amazing.” The 1998 movie Armageddon, which starred Tyler’s daughter, Liv Tyler, featured their hit single,“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” The band continued to produce albums and tour throughout the 2000’s and 2010’s. Aerosmith will hold their final tour, Peace Out: The Farewell Tour, in 2024. It was delayed as the 75-year old Tyler recovers from a vocal cord injury.