Every goal Auburn’s coaches and players had before the season is still on the table. This team is in absolute control of its destiny right now. Is it good enough to seize the moment?

Win and Auburn will be in prime position to make a run with four straight home games remaining. Lose and even a magical November probably wouldn’t be enough to earn a trip to Atlanta or a slot in the four-team playoffs.

AUBURN | The playoffs essentially start for No. 9 Auburn this week. Sure, that’s a bit of hyperbole but the reality is the Tigers likely have to beat No. 2 LSU in Baton Rouge this Saturday for the first time in 20 years to stay a legitimate contender for the SEC championship and berth in the college football playoffs.

I think the defense definitely is, even against a scary-good LSU passing attack. The offense? I just don’t know. I do know they can’t afford a 30 minute lull like they had against Arkansas or it could get out of hand. I also know it’s going to have to take a special Auburn team to beat this LSU squad in Baton Rouge.

Auburn’s had 20 years of frustration at LSU including blowing a 20-0 lead two years ago. Add a blown 21-10 lead at home last year, and there’s plenty of reasons for Auburn to enter Tiger Stadium a hungry and highly-motivated team.

***

One of the most important areas on offense Auburn needs to clean up heading to Baton Rouge is 3rd and short. AU was 3 of 7 on 3rd and short (4 yards or less) at Arkansas and was 1 of 5 at Florida.

Auburn has a 44.9 percent third down conversion rate, which is good enough for third in the SEC. But is surprisingly worse, 41.7 percent, on 3rd and short.

I think the biggest reason for these issues are an offensive line that’s been solid in a couple of areas like pass blocking but has struggled when tasked to line up and drive a defensive line off the ball. There’s just no Greg Robinson or Braden Smith in this bunch. It doesn’t help that Wildcat quarterback and starting running back JaTarvious Whitlow is sidelined for another few weeks.

My suggestion would be to abandon the heavy sets and substitutions and just stick with the starting offense whether it’s third and long, third and medium or third and short.

***

Today’s musical journey takes us back 42 years to Oct. 20, 1977 and the tragic death of Ronnie Van Zant in a plane crash that also took the lives of Lynyrd Skynyrd bandmates Steve Gaines and Cassie Gaines, road manager Dean Kilpatrick and two pilots. Van Zant, only 29 years old, founded the band in 1964 and served as its lead vocalist and primary writer for most of its hit songs. The name Lynyrd Skynyrd was a mock tribute to their gym teacher at Lee High School in Jacksonville, Fla., Leonard Skinner, who was often critical of their long hair.

Lynyrd Skynyrd rose to fame in 1973 with their smashing debut album, which included hits Gimme Three Steps, Simple Man, Tuesday’s Gone and Free Bird. Van Zant was a perfectionist. Most of the songs from their first album had been part of their live sets for a number of years and rehearsed over and over again in their Hell House, a shack in a nearby swamp with no air conditioning. Their second album, Second Helping, included the hit Sweet Home Alabama. The band has sold over 28 million records and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Lynyrd Skynyrd was a big part of the southern rock movement in the 1970s that included bands such as the Allman Brothers, Marshall Tucker Band and 38 Special. After Van Zant’s death, the band went on hiatus for 10 years before reforming in 1987 with youngest brother, Johnny Van Zant, taking over as lead vocalist. Middle brother, Donnie Van Zant, is a founding member of 38 Special.