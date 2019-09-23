Malzahn benched the SEC’s second-leading rusher for the first half because he wanted to attack TAMU on the edges, and it worked, with Anthony Schwartz scoring on a 57-yard reverse and Eli Stove adding a 12-yard run on AU’s second TD drive of the first quarter. Then when the time was right and the TAMU defense was a little gassed, he featured JaTarvious Whitlow in the second half and he had 52 yards on 12 carries in the fourth quarter.

One through 22, I’d say Auburn and Texas A&M are pretty even in talent. But they clearly weren’t even in plan, preparation and play. The Tigers jumped on top by two early touchdowns, capitalized on the only turnover of the game and then when they needed it most, put together their best drive of the season in the fourth quarter.

AUBURN | Give credit where it’s due. Gus Malzahn and his staff out-coached Texas A&M from the get-go and should have probably walked out of Kyle Field with a two- or three-touchdown win.

They also caught an athletic TAMU defense for some potential big passing plays that Bo Nix and his receivers will be able to execute much more consistently as the season moves forward.

Defensively, Kevin Steele and his group completely shutdown TAMU’s rushing attack, allowing just 56 yards on 21 carries and made the Aggies one dimensional. If not for some outstanding plays by the TAMU receivers, this game would have never been close.

This was a coaching clinic by Malzahn, Steele and their assistants. Kudos to them. They put together a great plan and the players executed it well. Not perfectly, but good enough to give the Tigers a very important SEC road win.

The schedule ahead is very tough, but it does set up well if this team can continue to improve.

***

I need to address an issue that popped up last week, which was the early departure of defensive lineman Charles Moore. The true freshman didn’t distinguish himself with his work ethic during his short time at Auburn, but AU knew exactly what it was getting out of high school and made him a priority anyway. Because of the position it’s in and that of its rivals, Auburn has to take some chances in recruiting to keep its talent level at a competitive level. This time, it didn’t work out.

And that leaves Auburn in a tough position moving forward on the defensive line, particularly at defensive tackle. Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson are seniors, and junior Nick Coe came into this season projected as a high pick in next spring’s draft. On top of that, junior Tyrone Truesdell has played at a very high level the first four weeks.

I certainly expect Truesdell to return for his senior season, but even so, he’ll be the leader of a very inexperienced group. The only other scholarship defensive tackles expected to return are junior DaQuan Newkirk and sophomore Coynis Miller. That’s a problem considering Newkirk’s injury history and Miller’s lack of progress to this point.

Now, it’s possible defensive ends Jaren Handy and/or Caleb Johnson could grow into a defensive tackle, but that's not something that’s planned or expected at this time. That means Auburn needs to find immediate help at defensive tackle in the 2020 class — at least one potential starter and two key backups — but has yet to land one among its 19 current commitments. Should you be worried?

Actually, no. And for a very good reason: Rodney Garner.

The veteran defensive line coach has proven time and again at Auburn and Georgia that he will put a talented and productive defensive line on the field every single season. Garner knows exactly what he has and what he needs and how to go about finding it. This year, that probably means looking hard at the junior college and transfer market for some immediate help and continuing to target top prep defensive tackles.

Garner has proven that he can go head-to-head with the big boys and win key recruiting battles. He’s taken lesser-regarded prospects and developed them into difference-makers. He’s earned your trust over 30 years of getting it done in the SEC.

***

This week’s musical journey takes us back over the past 50 years and the eclectic career of Ric Ocasek, who passed away last week at the age of 75 due to cardiovascular disease. Ocasek is best known as a founder of the Cars in which he served as songwriter, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist. The Cars, which just happen to be Gus Malzahn’s favorite band, charted 18 hit songs between 1978-88 including four in the top 10: Shake It Up, Drive, Tonight She Comes and You Might Think. They produced many other hits including My Best Friend’s Girl, Just What I Needed, Good Times Roll, You’re All I’ve Got Tonight and Moving In Stereo, which was featured in Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

The video for You Might Think actually beat Michael Jackson’s Thriller for best music video at the first-ever MTV Music Video Awards in 1984. The Cars were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. Drive was used as the background music for scenes of the Ethiopian famine shown during Live Aid, where the Cars performed, and Ocasek donated the songwriting royalties to the Band Aid Trust.

Ocasek was also a prolific producer and his credits include three Weezer albums and a No Doubt album. Ocasek published a book of poetry and was an artist. He was married three times and the father of six sons. His third wife was former supermodel and Sports Illustrated covergirl Paulina Porizkova, who was 20 years his junior. They met on the video shoot for Drive and stayed together for nearly 30 years.