But none of those seasons had this much drama leading up to them, which was further amplified with the departure of athletic director Allen Greene Friday.

I’ve witnessed several extraordinary seasons, a couple of complete meltdowns and a whole lot of average and nearly-good seasons in between.

AUBURN | In my 22 years of covering Auburn, I can say with absolutely certainty that I’ve never entered a football season with this much uncertainty.

Just about everybody associated with Auburn athletics knew Greene’s time was coming to an end, but to have it happen eight days before the opening game of the season is rather ominous and certainly wasn’t received well by the coaching staff or players.

Just add it to the proverbial chip this team is carrying into the season, which could probably make up a whole sack of Golden Flake.

All things being equal, I don’t blame new University President Dr. Chris Roberts for not renewing his contract. I like Greene and believe he accomplished some important things at Auburn but that doesn’t change the fact that the previous president had to appoint Lt. Gen. Ronald Burgess to oversee part of the athletic department because several prominent coaches weren’t happy with Greene’s management.

Plainsman Park will be receiving some much-needed upgrades immediately after the end of next season because Butch Thompson went out and got the funding on his own as soon as he returned home from the College World Series.

Auburn needs an AD that can establish the right relationships with the right people so its coaches can coach and recruit, and not have to spend time fundraising too.

The reason the last coaching search was so disorganized and there was a public investigation of Bryan Harsin in February was because of a lack of leadership at Auburn.

That’s not all on Greene, of course. Auburn has a new president, will have a new AD and needs those two to work together in dealing with a Board of Trustees that’s well known for its meddling.

This is an important, albeit poorly-timed step for Auburn athletics. We’ll see if it’s a step forward or not shortly.

***

Here’s the thing about the next five weeks, Harsin could be on top of the world with a 5-0 record, national ranking and a recruiting class that’s on the upswing.

That can absolutely happen.

Not a lot of people believe the Tigers have an ounce of a chance to win at Georgia Oct. 8 and that includes me. But a whole lot of Auburn people and maybe others will surely find their swagger if AU is undefeated going into Athens.

The path to 5-0 starts with an offensive line that can get a push and open up more running room for Tank Bigsby and a passing offense, led by T.J. Finley, that can be functional.

If Auburn can run the ball and play defense the way I think it can, Finley doesn’t have to be great. He doesn’t have to dodge five defenders in the backfield and sling a 24-yard pass while falling down to beat LSU.

What AU needs from Finley — IF the rest of the offense is performing — is to be dangerous on the play-action, hit some big passes down the field and make defenses respect AU’s passing game.

It’s a tried and true path to success. It’s certainly not as exciting as the high-powered passing offenses we see today, but Auburn folks just need a winner.

Six wins in each of the last two seasons ain’t it.

We know there’s another way this can go. A way that if the bottom drops out could end with a coaching search starting in October. It seems like Nebraska and Scott Frost are already moving in that direction.

As Tyrion Lannister once said: You’re in the great game now. And the great game’s terrifying.

***

