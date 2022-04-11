BMatt’s Monday musings

Bryan Harsin came off as quite confident in his postgame interview. Almost as if Auburns second-year coach knew something about his football team that the rest of us are very much in the dark over.

AUBURN | What stood out to me the most at Saturday’s A-Day game didn’t occur on the field. It came about 30 minutes later.

But that didn’t matter Saturday afternoon. Harsin was content, confident and ready to lead AU through the next four months, which could be decisive when it comes to this season’s fortunes and Harsin’s future at Auburn.

That may not mean a lot this fall if Tank Bigsby averages 2.4 yards per carry as he did against the second-team defense Saturday or the wide receivers continue to struggle catching passes or AU can’t develop or bring in some much-needed depth along the defensive line.

He still has a pretty open quarterback battle, a lack of depth at a number of positions and questionable talent at others, but Harsin appears to have everybody, players and staff, pulling in the right direction.

Every coach has his way of doing things and Harsin’s way is as purposeful as any of the previous three coaches I’ve covered at AU. He puts a premium on culture as he stated the moment he arrived and many, many times since.

I’m speculating a little here but I believe that had more to do with some less quantifiable factors such as attitude, effort and chemistry.

***

There’s one other big reason for Harsin’s optimism Saturday. He spent a good amount of time with recruits before he met with the media.

It’s probably not a coincidence that 24 hours later Auburn picked up its second commitment for the 2023 class in Rivals100 safety Terrance Love.

This is a big pickup for Harsin and Auburn in so many ways.

First of all, it’s a big recruiting win. Love had offers from a number of top programs that AU competes directly with on and off the field. It’s programs like Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Clemson — all have offered Love — that Auburn must win more recruiting battles against to start winning more games against the elite programs on the field.

Love also comes from Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Ga., which is a key Atlanta suburb and right on that I-85 corridor that produces so many talented players.

The Atlanta area has brought so many talented players to Bruce Pearl’s basketball program and Harsin is hoping to mine the same region for rebuilding the talent on his roster.

It’s also a payoff of sorts. Since February, Auburn has been on a mission in recruiting, bringing in many top prospects for visits over the last several weeks.

There was a notable uptick and the results are starting to show with the addition of Love.

Harsin and his staff have big plans for the coming months. The evaluation period is April 15 through May 31, which allows the assistants to get out on the road visiting schools.

Auburn plans to be very aggressive this spring beginning with an all-out blitz on in-state schools.

There’s growing confidence in this football program and its recruiting, and it showed this weekend. It was written all over Harsin’s face.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 39 years to the day a musician was kicked out of one of the greatest metal bands off all time only to use a miserable four-day bus ride home to create a new one. On April 11, 1983, Dave Mustaine was kicked out of Metallica after he drunkenly punched James Hetfield. The band, which was in New York at the time, drops him off at the bus station and buys him a ticket to his home in California. According to Mustaine, they didn’t give him any cash so he had to panhandle for food and drink on the journey. But it was during those four days that he writes down lyrics for potential songs on scraps of paper including, “The arsenals of megadeath can't be rid,” which was referring to the massive amount of nuclear weapons that both the U.S. and U.S.S.R. had stockpiled. That line was included in the song, Set the World Afire, and eventually led to the naming of his new band, Megadeth.

Mustaine has said he first started playing guitar as a teenager to drown out his sister’s awful piano playing. He formed his first band, Panic, in the early 1980’s but it broke up in 1981 after the death of two guitarists and a sound man in two separate auto accidents. After answering an ad in a local newspaper to try out as lead guitarist for Metallica, he was hired in 1981 and they began to record their first album, Kill ‘Em All. It was in N.Y. to record the album that Mustaine was booted from Metallica. He is credited for co-writing four songs on Kill ‘Em All and two more on the 84 album, Ride the Lightning. Megadeth was formed in 83 and released their first album two years later titled Killing is My Business …and Business Is Good. The band has one No. 1 hit on the Active Rock charts with 1997’s Trust. Symphony Of Destruction was the highest-charting on the Billboard 100 reaching No. 71 in 92. Another song, 1986’s Peace Sells, was used as the intro music to MTV’s This Week in Music for a number of years.Over nearly 40 years, Megadeth has produced fifteen studio albums, sold 38 million records and won a Grammy in 2017 for Best Metal Performance for the song Dystopia. The band is considered one of the big four thrash metal bands along with Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer. Metallica has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide, won nine Grammys and is ranked 61st in Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.