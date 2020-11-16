AuburnSports - BMatt’s Monday musings

It’s pretty safe to say Gus Malzahn will be back for year nine of his tenure as Auburn’s head coach in 2021 along with most of his staff. I wrote it a month ago and I still believe that next year’s team has the potential to compete for championships if it shores up certain positions and players develop as you’d expect. I think it’s also important that Chad Morris returns for year two as offensive coordinator. He and Bo Nix can do some serious damage next fall.

Now, Derick Hall’s two sacks against LSU may be the start of something special for the sophomore, or true freshman Romello Height may come on the last part of this season now that he’s back healthy. But after a third consecutive year with questionable production from the Buck position, this staff can’t afford to make any assumptions. They’ve got to go out and find immediate help, which it appears they’re doing by targeting both a junior college and a high school player to fill that need. I think it’s the right move.

I’ve certainly seen improvement on Auburn’s offensive line over the past two games but when it comes to competing at a championship level, you’ve got to produce against the best teams in this league and the country. With that in mind, it’s imperative that this staff find immediate help at offensive tackle and center going into 2021. It appears they are doing that judging by Jeffrey Lee’s Hot Board, which lists Harvard transfer Eric Wilson as an early center target and a plan to sign one or two transfers at offensive tackle.

I think that’s a great plan. My only problem with it is I also believe Auburn needs to sign another high school offensive tackle in this class. It’s the position that AU’s struggled the most to recruit and it’s forced the staff to piece together offensive lines with transfers and junior college signees every year. They’ve got one good one committed in Caleb Johnson, but need to take another one, even if it’s a developmental guy who’s 6-6, 260 right now. This program needs more tackle bodies on its roster and eventually needs to get to a point where it’s signing and developing them out of high school.

The Tennessee game, assuming it’s actually played this Saturday, is a big one for Auburn. It can clinch a non-losing record, which is more important than it sounds, and solidify the Tigers as one of the top five teams in the SEC this season. AU, 4-2, is still one of just five teams in the conference with a winning record.

There’s no guarantee that the Mississippi State game, rescheduled for Dec. 12, will actually be played. If there’s any postponements of upcoming games against Alabama or Texas A&M, they will take priority to be played before the SEC Championship game Dec. 19. Auburn is favored by more than a touchdown against the Vols. It will likely be underdogs against Bama and TAMU.

The 2018 loss at home to Tennessee is one of the worst of the Malzahn era. I’m sure that’s motivated him and the current players that were on that team. The same quarterback, Jarrett Guarantano, that beat Auburn that day is one of four quarterbacks that have played for the Vols this season and it’s unclear if Guarantano will be cleared to play this Saturday after suffering a concussion.

Tennessee is 2-4 and third-year coach Jeremy Pruitt is feeling the heat. That’s the same Pruitt that has an 8-3 record against Malzahn as an assistant and head coach. You know he’s looking at this game as an opportunity to turn his team’s fortunes around. After a three-week break, the Tigers will need to show up ready to play.

I’ve worked with and covered many coaches in my 20 years as a beat writer, and I absolutely consider Will Muschamp among the best coaches and people that have come through Auburn. The man has so much passion for his job and for the people around him. It’s infectious. He is absolutely one of those coaches you would send your son to play for and know he’ll return as a better player and person.

I hate that it hasn’t worked out for him at Florida or South Carolina, but I have confidence that Muschamp will land on his feet. I also have a feeling he’s going to find a home, maybe at a smaller school, where he can settle in and become the face of that program for a couple of decades. Muschamp is a really good talent evaluator, has an eye for young coaching talent, and would be great at a program in the Sun Belt or Conference USA.

In today’s musical journey, we go back 60 years to the day an official state song hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts. On Nov. 14, 1960, the Ray Charles version of Georgia On My Mind shot up to No. 1 on the Billboard Magazine’s Hot 100, the first of three No. 1 hits for the singer from Albany, Ga. The song is ranked by Rolling Stone as the 44th greatest of all time.

Charles, born in 1930, started losing his eyesight at age four and was blind by age seven due to glaucoma. He attended school at the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine, Fla., from 1937-45 where he learned to read braille music and honed his piano skill playing classical music. He started his career earning $4 a night playing piano for bands at the Ritz Theatre in Jacksonville, Fla. He bounced around for a couple of years before moving to Seattle and forming the McSon trio, which had its first hit, Confession Blues. By 1951, he signed with Swing Time Records and recorded two more hits. a year later, his contract was bought by Atlantic Records for $2,500 and he produced several hits over the next seven years including What’d I Say. He signed with ABC-Paramount in 1959, recording Georgia on My Mind, Hit the Road Jack and I Can’t Stop Loving You over the next several years. In the 80’s, Charles recorded a number of duets with country legends including George Jones, Chet Atkins and Hank Williams Jr., and had a part in the We Are the World charity single.

Charles, who passed away in 2004, won 17 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during its inaugural ceremony in 1986. Barack Obama referred to Charles’ version of America the Beautiful as his favorite patriotic piece of music. Georgia On My Mind was originally written and performed by Hoagy Carmichael in 1930. In 1979, the state of Georgia adopted Charles’ version as the official state song and inducted Charles into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.