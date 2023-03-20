Last year’s team, led by two first-round NBA Draft picks, underachieved after being knocked out in the second round.

The Tigers, without a true star player and undersized in many of its matchups, finished with 21 wins and won a first-round NCAA Tournament game for an 11th consecutive time.

AUBURN | When I look back on the 2022-23 Auburn basketball season, the ninth under Bruce Pearl, I see a team that overachieved.

The two best NBA prospects on this year’s team spent most of the second half of the season on the bench. I’m certainly not guaranteeing NBA stardom for either Chance Westry or Yohan Traore, but I’m certainly excited to see how they develop over the next eight months.

In many ways, the loss to No. 1 seed Houston was like the entirety of AU’s season rolled into one game.

We saw perhaps Auburn’s best first half of the season followed by its worst. This team’s inconsistency was its most consistent trait.

But when you dig a little deeper, it was against the good teams, in the biggest moments, that the Tigers struggled the most.

Whether it was the final 20 minutes against the Cougars or the final moments of so many losses this season, the best players on the opposing teams were just better than AU’s in crunch time.

That was proven over and over again.

I’m not knocking Auburn’s players. They competed with a ton of effort. They didn’t quit despite all the heartbreaking losses and finished the season with some quality wins over Tennessee and Iowa.

AU was just a little short in the talent department this year. It happens.

What also happens, especially in a program headed by Pearl and a talented group of assistants, is a recognition and a reaction.

Pearl said as much just minutes after the Houston defeat.

“If you know me, I'm on to the next play. And I'll be recruiting tonight.”

In today’s musical journey, we go back just three years to the release of an album that’s already been certified triple platinum and included the best-selling global single of both 2020 and 2021. On March 20, 2020, The Weeknd released After Hours, his fourth studio album. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 and remained there for four weeks. The second release from the album, “Blinding Lights,” was one of three No. 1 singles and was streamed 2.27 billion times in 2020. The fourth and final single, “Save Your Tears,” sat atop the Billboard 100 for two weeks and was streamed 2.15 billion times in 2021. The album also included, “Heartless,” which peaked at No. 1. After Hours includes themes of self-loathing, paranoia, loneliness, escapism and overindulgence that seemed to connect immediately with a world that was dealing with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The album won an American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and two Juno Awards, but was snubbed by the Grammy Awards, not receiving any nominations. The Weeknd subsequently said that his previous two Grammys “mean nothing to me now,” but has gone on to win one more with his collaboration with Kanye on “Hurricane” at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye was born to Ethiopian immigrants in 1990 in Ontario, Canada. He was raised by his mother and grandmother and is fluent in English, French and his native language, Amharic. He was involved in drugs as a teenager and young adult, and has had several arrests and run-ins with police. He dropped out of school at 17 and moved to an apartment before beginning to post music on YouTube anonymously in 2009. He chose the stage name, Weeknd, as a tribute to the weekend he moved out, took his mattress and never returned home. In 2011, he released a debut mixtape, began performing live and collaborating with Drake, who shared Weeknd’s music for the first time a year earlier. He signed with Republic Records in 2012 and released a compilation album, Trilogy, and his first studio album, Kiss Land, in 2013. His second studio album, 2015’s Beauty Behind the Madness, included his first two No. 1 singles, "The Hills” and “Can’t Feel My Face,” and 2016’s Starboy included two more No. 1’s in “Starboy” and “Die For You.” His fifth album, Dawn FM, was released in 2022. The Weeknd has already sold over 75 million albums and was listed by Time magazine as one of the world’s most influential people in 2020. He has an estimated net worth of $300 million.