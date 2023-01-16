The Tigers most consistent player, Johni Broome — a double-double machine — was held to just six points and four rebounds.

AUBURN | Auburn turned the ball over 20 times, gave up 15 offensive rebounds and a whopping 40 points in the paint.

Yet Auburn won, leading by double-digits for a good portion of the second half.

In his postgame press conference, Bruce Pearl opened by shaking his head and saying, “I think I’m just going to take questions because I don’t think I can even begin to explain that.”

If I may, Coach, I’d say your team is just finding different ways to win games. And that unpredictability — chaos Auburn if I may — can make it very tough on opponents to prepare for the Tigers.

Auburn, a team that has struggled all season from beyond the arc, beat MSU by making a season-high 11 3-pointers and holding the Bulldogs to 0 of 18 from long range. They beat MSU behind a season-best performance by Jaylin Williams, who had 21 points and seven rebounds.

And they beat MSU by Wendell Green closing the game with 11 of his 17 points in the final 2:13.

After a dismal performance in a loss at Georgia Jan. 4, Auburn has reeled off three consecutive wins and is 4-1 and tied with Tennessee for third place in the SEC.

Now comes a stretch of five of the next seven games on the road. Perhaps more performances like the double-digit loss at UGA are in store for this team.

That’s where I thought this season was going a couple of weeks ago when I thought I had this team figured out.

But Pearl hasn’t completely figured out this team so it’s folly to think I could. And it’s probably folly to go into the next three weeks expecting anything other than the unexpected.

Chaos Auburn reigns, and it’s kinda fun.

Even Pearl seems to be enjoying it.

“They’ve put themselves in a great position at 14-3. Can we take advantage of it by continuing to have guys step up and improve? Johni Broome has been our most consistent player; he’s been unbelievably consistent. Just didn’t have a big night tonight, and yet we’re still able to win. It’s just a — this team should feel really good about that.”

***

Today’s musical feature is brought to you by the esteemed Jay G. Tate…

In today’s musical journey, we go back to 1974 when The Ramones were formed in a garage in Queens, N.Y. That’s when four friends from Forest Hills High School put together a band. Douglas Colvin, who initially played guitar but who eventually moved to bass, preferred the pseudonym “Dee Dee Ramone.” He chose that name based on a pseudonym Paul McCartney used back in the 1950s.

In a short period of time, Colvin (aka “Dee Dee Ramone”) convinced his bandmates to adopt “Ramone” as their last name and the group became known as The Ramones.

They gained recognition initially by playing at CBGB’s, a popular music club in New York City, and fusing an aggressive stage performance with guitar-driven, accessible beach music. Sounds odd? It was. The Ramones wore black leather and always played up-tempo numbers. They wore long hair, sunglasses and looked like a biker gang — albeit one that wasn’t worried about having large muscles or actually riding Harley-Davidsons.

They recorded their first LP, Ramones, in 1976. That record included 14 songs with the longest track checking in at 2 minutes and 40 seconds. The music was all about snarling guitars and soaring melodies added to a beach-music aesthetic. A new genre of music was born — and it was known as “punk.”

Ramones didn’t sell particularly well — it peaked at No. 111 on the Billboard Album Chart — yet still was quite popular throughout the Northeast. The Ramones toured often to support their records. They kept at it in the studio, too, and released eight LPs between 1976 and 1984.

They never gained mainstream success outside the Northeast despite frequent praise from Howard Stern, a New York-based DJ who championed the group and gave them an open invitation to join his syndicated show. The Ramones gained some measure of national acclaim during the 1990s when “grunge music,” spearheaded by Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Green Day and Soundgarden, captivated the music scene with a type of sound clearly influenced by The Ramones’ affinity for harsh guitars, melody and aggression.

The Ramones toured with Lollapalooza in 1996, some 20 years after their debut album. A new generation of fans warmed to their tasty hooks and devil-may-care approach toward their music. That was the last time The Ramones would play together with their original lineup — singer Joey Ramone died in 2001 and Tommy Ramone, the final living member of the foursome, died in 2014.

Despite having just one gold record to their credit, The Ramones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. Green Day sang three of their most popular songs during The Ramones' enshrinement — “Teenage Lobotomy,” “Rockaway Beach” and “Blitzkrieg Bop.”