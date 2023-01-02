It can be easy to forget what Auburn basketball was before Pearl arrived, but I haven’t. I had to cover most of those miserable games.

AUBURN | As we celebrate the New Year and make our resolutions, I’ve got one for Auburn basketball.

For the 10 years prior to Pearl’s arrival, the Tigers had the worst record in the SEC. Worse than Georgia, worse than Ole Miss and worse than South Carolina.

The Jeff Lebo and Tony Barbee eras included just one team that finished over .500 in conference play and zero, I repeat ZERO, appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Pearl inherited the worst program in the SEC on March 18, 2014 and has turned it into one of the best.

It took Pearl and his staff a little time to get going but in the last six seasons, Auburn is 133-46 overall and 59-32 in the conference. The Tigers have won two SEC Championships, one SEC Tournament Championship and advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

In more than 50 years before Pearl, AU had six NBA first-round draft picks. In the last five seasons under Pearl, AU’s had four.

Neville Arena has become one of the nation’s best home courts under Pearl and AU was ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll last season for the first time in program history.

Pearl and his staff have recruited, developed and coached players at a higher level than at any time in Auburn basketball history.

And he’s not slowing down.

This year’s team may or may not compete for the league or tournament championship. They may or may not make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

This may not be Pearl’s best Auburn team, but it’s a heck of a lot better than most of the teams I covered at AU before he arrived.

Pearl always talks about his team making history, but it’s Pearl that keeps making history at Auburn.

And while overseeing one of the most successful programs at Auburn, Pearl has gone out of his way to promote the University and its other sports teams.

Auburn is fortunate to have Bruce Alan Pearl.

And that’s something to be appreciated and not taken for granted as we begin a new year.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 82 years to the release of one of the Songs of the 20th Century by a group of sisters that were leaders in the swing and boogie-woogie eras. On Jan. 2, 1941, The Andrews Sisters released Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, which is recognized by the Recording Industry Association of America as the 6th-best song of the 20th century. The song rose to No. 6 on the Billboard 100 after it was released in conjunction with the movie, Buck Privates, which was an Abbott and Costello comedy. Don Raye and Hughie Prince wrote the song, which has a similar structure to an earlier Raye-Prince song, Beat Me Daddy, Eight to the Bar. It tells the story of a trumpeter who was drafted into the army and spends his time blowing reveille until his captain brings in more musicians and they can play in a boogie-woogie style. It was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, but lost out to The Last Time I Saw Paris from the movie, Lady Be Good. Bette Midler covered the song in 1973 and it peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 100.

The Andrews Sisters were born in Minneapolis, Minn., starting with LaVerne in 1911, Maxene in 1916 and Patty in 1918. A fourth sister, Anglyn, died at 8 months in 1914. The trio started performing together in 1925 with Patty as lead singer and had their first breakout single in 1937 with Ben Mir Bist Du Schon. Their popularity peaked before and during World War II with many of their hits in collaboration with Bing Crosby. Some hit singles during this time include Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree (With Anyone Else but Me), A Hot Time in the Town of Berlin and Rum and Coca Cola. They did a lot of work performing for Allied troops during the war in Africa and Italy. Older sister, LaVerne, passed away of cancer in 1967, Maxene in 1995 and Patty in 2013. The sisters sold over 80 million records and were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame upon its opening in 1998.