I can’t tell you how this team will fare once we get to March but I can say with confidence that this year’s team will be like most of Bruce Pearl’s teams over the past six seasons — very competitive.

This team will have depth. Pearl should be able to go 10 or 11 players deep into his rotation.

This team will have experience. A graduate, two seniors and four juniors should have prominent roles.

This team will have talent. I’m not sure if Pearl will add to his list of four No. 1 picks in the last four NBA drafts but there are a number of potential All-SEC players on the squad including Johni Broome, Allen Flanigan and Wendell Green along with some high upside freshmen like Chance Westry and Yohan Traore.

This team will have belief. That inherent self confidence will come from Auburn’s success over the past few seasons, a coaching staff that knows how to get the best out of its players and a fanbase that will pack out Neville Arena for every home game and is now starting to fill up away arenas too.

This is a program that’s run the right way from top to bottom. Pearl and his staff scout, recruit, develop and coach at an elite level. And Pearl does it all while also maintaining healthy relationships with the proverbial powers that be (PTB) at AU while endearing himself to the bulk of alumni and fans, and supporting AU’s other coaches and student athletes.

It doesn’t matter who is on the Board of Trustees, who is the President or Athletic Director. Pearl just wins.

While you prepare to witness another fun and exciting season of Auburn basketball just remember what the right coach is capable of doing.

Don’t listen to all the naysayer that say that can’t happen in football too.

Auburn men’s basketball might have been the worst program in the SEC until Pearl arrived. Auburn baseball was a complete mess before Butch Thompson was hired. Auburn volleyball was one of the nation’s worst programs before Brent Crouch was brought in.

Just watch Pearl and his players this year and know the same could happen in any sport at Auburn.

All you need is the right coach.

In today’s musical journey, we go back 16 years to the release of a debut album by a 16-year old, who already ranks as one of the best-selling artists of all time. On Oct. 24, 2006, Taylor Swift released her self-titled album, which spent 24 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart, becoming the longest-charting album of the decade. Her debut album, certified 7x Platinum, had five hit singles including Tim McGraw and Teardrops on My Guitar, and her first two Hot Country No. 1’s: Our Song and Should’ve Said No. Swift became the first solo female country artist to write or co-write every song on a platinum debut album. She has gone on to release 10 studio albums including Midnights this past Friday and sell over 200 million records, which already ranks the 32-year old among the top dozen artist of all time. She has won 11 Grammy Awards, a record 34 American Music Awards and 29 Billboard Music Awards. She has a current estimated net worth of $570 million.

Taylor Alison Swift was born in 1989 in West Reading, Penn., to a stockbroker father and mutual fund marketing/homemaker mother. She was named after James Taylor and her maternal grandmother was an opera singer. Swift starting performing in musical theatre at age nine but shifted to country music after hearing Shania Twain and Faith Hill. She learned to play a 12-string guitar at age 12 and started making frequent trips to Nashville, eventually moving there at age 14 and signing a songwriting deal with Sony/ATV Publishing, the youngest person to ever do so. She was signed by an independent label, Big Machine Records, in 2005 and immediately began working on her first album. She has averaged a new album about every two years, has nine No. 1 hits on the Hot Country charts and eight on the Billboard 100 including We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Blank Space, Shake It Off, Bad Blood and Cardigan. She signed a new deal with Universal Music Group in 2018 and because os a dispute with Big Machine and the masters of her back catalog, she began re-recording her old albums. She has appeared in a dozen movies including 2022's Amsterdam and has headlined five major tours with the latest grossing a record $202.3 million.