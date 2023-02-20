"You win at the end by getting stops and getting to the free-throw line," said Pearl. "We didn't even get into the bonus in the second half.”

Bruce Pearl actually said it best after the Tigers’ 67-65 loss at Vanderbilt, it’s fourth defeat by eight or less points since Jan. 28.

One of Auburn’s biggest struggles this season has been perimeter defense and it unfortunately showed up again as Ezra Manjon blew past two defenders at the top of the key and drove in for a relatively easy layup with a second left.

The Tigers attempted just four free throws in the second half. Was that the ref’s fault or the fault of a team that doesn’t have many perimeter players that can consistently drive and finish at the rim through contact?

I’d say it’s the latter along with a collection of bigs that lean more finesse than power.

I’m not writing all this to be critical of AU’s team or players. They played a pretty good game but just couldn’t quite come through in crunch time.

And let’s not forget that clutch 3-pointer by K.D. Johnson that tied it up with 10 seconds left. That was crunch time too.

Auburn isn’t a bad team. It’s not a great team either. It’s just a good team that lost a tough conference road game.

It’s been a string of tough losses including three combined against the top two teams in the SEC, one to the third-place team on the road and another two nights ago to a team on a five-game conference winning streak.

What I like about this team is despite this difficult stretch, it hasn’t given up. And it’s got a chance to secure at least a .500 record in the league Wednesday night with a win over 13th-place Ole Miss at home.

After that, comes two more very tough road games at Kentucky, where AU hasn’t won since 1988 (Hello, John Caylor), and Alabama.

What all this is leading up to is what will likely be a huge home finale against Tennessee March 4. It’ll likely be an opportunity for AU to win a 10th conference game and perhaps take a big step in securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

I know Pearl has created bigger expectations for this program. And you better believe Pearl, his staff and players have higher expectations too.

But there’s no magic wand to wave. This team is what it is and it’s going to have to fight and claw for everything it earns.

And that’s exactly what I expect to see over the next two weeks.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 49 years to the breakup of a famous duo that leads to the solo career of one of the most successful musical artist, movie star and T.V. actor and personality of all time, who is known as the Goddess of Pop. On Feb. 20, 1974, Cher filed for divorce from Sonny Bono citing “involuntary servitude” due to Sonny allegedly withholding her salary. The husband and wife duo, Sonny & Cher, were active from 1962-74 with their breakout song, “I Got You Babe,” coming in 1965. They were also very active in T.V., eventually landing their own show in 1971, aptly named The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, which ran for four seasons and included regular cast members such as Steve Martin and Teri Garr. After the divorce, they both started their own shows before reuniting for the Sonny and Cher Show from 1976-77. Bono went on to a career in acting and politics, serving as the mayor of Plan Springs and as a U.S House Representative in 1994 before his death in 1995 due to a skiing accident. The couple sold 40 million records together.

Cherilyn Sarkisian was born in El Centro, Calif., in 1948 to a truck driving father and model/actor mother. Her parents divorced and her mother married actor, John Southall. Cher was a child actor but moved around a lot growing up as her mother married and divorced a couple of more times. Cher idolized Aubrey Hepburn as a teenager and wanted to be famous from a young age. She dropped out of school at age 16 and moved to Los Angeles with a friend where she met Bono, who was 27 at the time and working for record producer Phil Spector. The couple were unofficially married in 1964 and officially tied the knot in 1969 after their son was born. Cher has had 12 top 10 singles including four No. 1’s on the Billboard 100 including 1971’s “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves,” 1973’s “Half-Breed,” 1974’s “Dark Lady” and 1998’s “Believe.” She starred on Broadway opposite Jimmy Dean and has a long and distinguished acting career, which includes roles in Silkwood, Mask, The Witches of Eastwick, Moonstruck and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She has sold over 100 million records, won an Academy Award for Best Actress in Moonstruck, three Golden Globes, an Emmy Award and a Grammy. She is the only artist to have a No. 1 hit on a Billboard chart in six consecutive decades. Cher has an estimated net worth of $360 million.