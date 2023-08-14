AUBURN | Kentucky’s John Calipari and Arkansas’ Eric Musselman brought in two new assistant coaches from outside their programs this summer.

Chad Prewett was promoted to assistant coach in his ninth year under Pearl, Mike Burgomaster to assistant coach/offensive coordinator in year eight, Ian Borders to director of scouting and recruiting in year six and Maddux Jeffreys to director of operations in year eight.

Burgomaster started as a graduate assistant, Jeffreys as a team manager.

Those coaches have paid their dues in 31 combined years on AU’s staff and Pearl rewarded them for their hard work and dedication.

"When the NCAA rule changes took place, most schools added one or two members to their coaching staff," said Pearl. “For me, I have always held the belief in promoting from within.”

The NCAA passed new legislation allowing Division 1 basketball programs to add two more paid assistant starting July 1.

I’m not knocking other coaches for doing what they deemed best for their programs, but Pearl deserves praise for hiring talented young coaches, developing them and giving them an opportunity to rise in their profession.

The next time Pearl has to go outside his program to fill a position, that kind of loyalty and in-house promotion is going to give him the pick of the litter of young coaches.

The wins, the championships, the players, the draft picks and the coaches. Pearl is building quite a legacy at Auburn.

***

Who are the biggest winners in the latest round of conference realignment?

Well, how about UCF, which began playing football in 1979, Houston and Cincinnati. They begin their inaugural seasons in the Big 12 this fall.

All three were members of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) for the past 10 years, which pays each of its teams about $7 million annually through its media rights deal.

They’ll make about $32 million from the Big 12 and have now secured their foreseeable future in the third-best power conference in college football.

In the blink of an eye, the UCF, Houston and Cincinnati athletic departments have surpassed long-time Pac-12 members Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State in status and revenue.

The remaining members of the Pac-12, or Pac-4, don’t have a home right now and their options are pretty limited and not very profitable.

The ACC could be the next conference on the chopping block. And those ACC programs without good football teams better step it up or they’ll be the next biggest losers in conference realignment.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 49 years to the day one of the greatest drummers of all time made his debut with one of the greatest Canadien rock bands of all time. On Aug. 14, 1974, Neil Peart made his first appearance as the drummer for Rush during a concert in Pittsburgh. They were the opening act for Manfred Mann and Uriah Heep. Rush was formed in Toronto, Canada in 1968 by guitarist Alex Lifeson, bassist Jeff Jones and drummer John Rutsey with bassist, keyboardist and vocalist Geddy Lee replacing Jones shortly thereafter. Their self-titled debut album failed to catch on in 1974. Their second album, and first with Peart, 1975’s Fly by Night, sold 1 million copies in the U.S. but their third, Caress of Steel, had disappointing sales. It was 1976’s 2112 that provided their breakout and was followed by many more successful albums including 1977’s A Farewell to Kings, 1978’s Hemispheres and perhaps their all-time best, 1981's Moving Pictures. They went on to produce 19 albums and sell over 42 million albums worldwide. Their biggest hits include 1977’s “Fly By Night,” 1981’s “Tom Sawyer,” “Closer To The Heart” and “Limelight,” 1980’s “The Spirit of Radio” and 1982’s “Subdivisions.”

Neil Edward Peart was born in 1952 on a farm on the outskirts of Hamilton, Ontario. He got his first practice drum set on his 13th birthday and a full set one year later. He started playing in several different bands as a teenager before moving to London at age 18 for 18 months to pursue a music career. Shortly after returning to Canada, Peart auditioned for Rush and was hired despite what he considered a poor performance. Peart also became the band’s primary songwriter. Peart’s oldest daughter, Selena, passed away in 1998 after a single-car crash and his wife died one year later over what Peart called a broken heart. He left the band for four years due to the tragedies before returning in 2001. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016 and passed away in January of 2020. Peart was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Rush in 2013. At age 30, he was the youngest person ever inducted into the Modern Drummer Readers Poll Hall of Fame in 1983. He also published seven non-fiction and four fiction books.