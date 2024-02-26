The Tigers had to win at Georgia Saturday, and they did rather convincingly without one of their most important players, Jaylin Williams.

Just when it looked like a battle for an SEC regular season championship had turned into a fight to remain in the top four, they played their best road game of the season.

It sets up a showdown Wednesday night in Knoxville where AU will take on SEC co-leader Tennessee.

It’s setting up to be a great finish with six teams all within two games of each other at the top of the league standings. Those six teams will play six games against each other starting with AU-UT.

And as Bruce Pearl noted last week, Auburn can still finish anywhere from first to seventh depending on the final four games.

I expect AU will finish closer to first than seventh based on what I saw Saturday. Chad Baker-Mazara came into the matchup averaging 9.6 points per game but came out looking very much like AU’s go-to player.

I don’t think his game-high 25 points was a flash in the pan either. I think it’s repeatable and if I’m right, could be huge for AU as February shifts into March.

Having players like Baker-Mazara and Chaney Johnson step up when another player goes down is a sign of a quality team. Aden Holloway finding his 3-point shot was a pretty important development too.

That doesn’t mean AU is coming out of Knoxville with a win, but I’m certainly expecting a competitive game, one that both teams will understand there’s a lot riding on.

After the Tennessee game, Auburn finishes with Mississippi State at home, away at Missouri and closes out the regular season against Georgia at Neville Arena.

That’s an opportunity for three more wins and at the very least to go into the postseason with a lot of momentum and perhaps even Pearl’s third SEC regular season championship in the last six years.

I’m not counting anything out with this year’s team.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 27 years to the day a country music artist became the youngest person to ever win a Grammy Award. On Feb. 26, 1997, 14-year old LeAnn Rimes won Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Female Country Performance for her hit single “Blue” from her debut album of the same name. Rimes originally recorded “Blue” at age 11 and recorded it again two years later. It became a hit in the summer of 96, rising to No. 10 on the country charts. The Blue album rose to the top of the country charts and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It had four other hit songs including “One Way Ticket (Because I Can),” which topped the country charts and “The Light in Your Eyes,” which peaked at No. 5. Rimes has gone on to produce 18 albums across several genres including pop and Christian, and has had 12 Top 10 singles on the country charts and a No. 2 single on the Billboard 100 in 1997’s “How Do I Live.” She has also starred in a dozen T.V. shows and movies and published four books.

Margaret LeAnn Rimes was born in Jackson, Miss., in 1982 and moved to Garland, Texas with her family when she was 6-years old. She started dance and singing lessons at age 5. She moved into musical theatre and appeared in a couple of plays, on the T.V. show Star Search and sang the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at sporting events including for the Dallas Cowboys by age 9. Her big break came in 1991 when she was discovered by Dallas DJ Bill Mack, who originally wrote and recorded “Blue” in 1956. Over the next several years they worked with her father, Wilbur, to bring her to the mainstream, signing with Curb Records in 1996. Rimes was forced to sue her father in 2000 alleging $7 million was stolen. The lawsuit was settled in 2002 and they reconciled later that year in time for Wilbur to walk his daughter down the aisle for her wedding. Rimes has battled health issues including psoriasis, temporomandibular joint dysfunction and depression, which she has spoke about publicly to build awareness. Rimes has sold over 37 million records worldwide.