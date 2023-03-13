I don’t know if it’ll be enough to beat No. 8 seed Iowa or even be able to compete in a potential game against No. 1 seed Houston, but it will certainly benefit a team that has to put forth a lot of effort to beat a quality opponent.

Considering they’ve traveled 31,000 miles since this summer, three times more than a year ago, playing just 110 miles from home will be a welcome relief and a bit of a homecourt advantage.

And if the Tigers do advance to play the Cougars, they’ll know they led the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, Alabama, by 17 points in the second half of a game just two weeks earlier and 50 miles down the road.

I’m not going to pretend it’s going to make a huge difference in how AU performs but look at it from Iowa’s perspective. How do you think they feel about traveling 750 miles to play a lower seeded team in their home state?

Regardless of what happens Thursday or perhaps Saturday, Auburn’s players, coaches and every member of its staff are going to feel the support of the Auburn faithful.

You followed them to Israel, Cancun, Los Angeles, Seattle, Morgantown and all over the SEC, and you’ll be there in full force at Legacy Arena.

It’s what Auburn people do.

***

It may not be official until the SEC meetings in May, but we’re getting closer to the league finalizing the football schedule for 2024.

It appears more and more likely the SEC will add a ninth conference game and ESPN will respond by pitching in more to the $300 million a year deal they agreed to a couple of years ago.

The 6-3 model includes three permanent opponents and Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger may have nailed it when he released a list based on sources within the conference.

Shortly thereafter, Alabama’s Nick Saban complained about having to play Auburn, Tennessee and LSU each year while LSU coach Brian Kelly confirmed LSU’s would be Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Alabama.

Dellenger had both listed along with Auburn’s three permanent opponents as Alabama, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

If true, that would be a great result for a program that has annually played one of the SEC’s toughest schedule.

It’s also very fair.

If the Tigers have to play the top two teams in the SEC every year, it makes sense that their third opponent would be from the bottom.

And if Saban doesn’t like it, let’s just remind him that Alabama played Vanderbilt nearly every year from 1917 to 2002, and from 1960 to 02, the Tide went 41-2 against the hapless Commodores.

But here’s the thing everyone across the SEC needs to remember with the new schedule. Over a four year period, every team in the SEC will play every other team in the conference home and away.

So Alabama will be playing Vanderbilt two of every four years and Auburn will be playing Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, Florida, Tennessee and every team in the league two of every four years.

Everybody is going to be playing a whale of a schedule regardless of their three permanent opponents.

It coincides with the college football playoffs expanding to 12 teams, which makes me wonder exactly how many SEC teams could make the expanded playoff?

If the SEC can get two in a four-team playoff, could it get six in a 12-team one? Something to think about for a future column…

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 47 years to the day a musical group became the first to chart a No. 1 hit before, during and after The Beatles. On March 13, 1976, the Four Season’s “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)” rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 100. The song was written by Four Seasons’ keyboard player Bob Gaudio and his future wife, Judy Parker, and featured on the 1975 album Who Loves You. It was originally written as "December 5th, 1933” to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition. The lyrics were changed at the suggestion of lead singer Frankie Valli and Parker to represent Gaudio’s courtship of Parker. Valli called it, "a song about losin' your cherry.” Drummer Gerri Polci sings the first verse before Valli takes over for the remainder of the song. It remained atop the Billboard 100 for three weeks and also topped the charts in the UK and Canada. It was the fifth and final Billboard No. 1 hit for the Four Seasons. Valli had a No. 1 solo in 1978 with the theme from the movie Grease.

The Four Seasons were formed in 1963 in Newark, N.J., by Valli, Gaudio, Tommy DeVito on lead guitar and Nick Massi on bass. The band has gone through a number of personnel changes over the years with Valli and Gaudio the constants. Valli was born and raised in New Jersey. He was inspired to pursue a singing career after seeing Frank Sinatra in concert in 1941. Gaudio was born in the Bronx but also raised in New Jersey. The two met in 1958 when Gaudio was a member of The Royal Teens and Valli the Four Lovers, and both groups were about to appear on a local T.V. show. The Four Seasons has produced 21 studio and a number of other live and compilation albums. In addition to December, 1963, 1962’s “Sherry” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and 1963’s “Walk Like a Man” all rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 100. Vail also had the No. 1 solo hit, “My Eyes Adored You,” in 1975. The Four Seasons have sold over 100 million records, ranking among the top-selling artists of all time. The four original members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. The group inspired the Tony award-winning play Jersey Boys, which premiered in 2005. A movie version was released in 2014.