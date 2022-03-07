BMatt’s Monday musings

Auburn led wire-to-wire in the conference race this season and was ranked No. 1 in the country for three consecutive weeks after being picked to finish fifth in the league and having no preseason All-SEC first-team players.

But he’s been denied that honor at Auburn including in 2018 when he led the Tigers to the SEC regular season championship and again in 2019 when he led them to the SEC Tournament championship.

More than that, Pearl should be strongly considered as the national coach of the year. Not just for what he’s accomplished this season, but for how he’s turned Auburn’s basketball program into a national power.

In the more than 100 years before Pearl arrived, Auburn basketball won two SEC regular season, one SEC Tournament title and had six first-round NBA Draft picks. In eight years under Pearl, the Tigers have won two SEC regular season and one SEC Tournament title along with making its first-ever appearance in the Final Four.

He’s already produced two first rounders and at least one more, Jabari Smith, will be a high pick in the 2022 Draft and another, Walker Kessler, could land in the first round too.

Auburn won 25 or more games once before Pearl arrived and has done it four times since.

That is transformational.

And there’s no sign he’s slowing down. The 61-year old recently agreed to an eight-year extension that will keep him in AU through 2030 and 12-year old Neville Arena has already been approved for some significant upgrades including a second practice court.

Auburn people already know how much Pearl has done for the basketball program and, really, the University overall.

It’s time for the rest of the SEC and nation to take notice too.

***

The SEC Tournament begins Wednesday with 14 teams all vying for a championship.

It’s a tournament that’s been won by Kentucky 31 times but has also included some big upsets including wins by No. 8 seed Auburn in 1985, Arkansas in 2000, Georgia in 2008, Mississippi State in 2009 and Auburn again in 2019.

All five teams won four games in four days to win the championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Even as the No. 1 seed in 2022, the Tigers will have to win three games in three days to claim the title.

But for Gonzaga to win the West Coast conference championship, they just have to show up on day four and win two games. The Zags and Saint Mary’s both have triple byes straight to the semifinals.

That’s not a tournament. It’s a sham.

And there’s no way the NCAA should sanction it as an automatic bid.

The WCC has used this same format since 2019, after Gonzaga flirted with a move to the Mountain West.

Embarrassing.

Of the 32 conferences with automatic bids, only the West Coast, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Southland and Ivy allow their top two seeds to have a bye until the semifinals.

None of those five conferences deserve an automatic bid. It’s time for the NCAA to step up and set more rigid guidelines.

Conference tournament championships should be earned, not rubber stamped.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 40 years to the day an album from an all-girl band hit No. 1 for the first time ever. On March 6, 1982, Beauty and the Beat, the debut album for the Go-Go’s, rose to the top of the charts in the U.S. They are the first all-girl group to reach the top playing their own instruments and writing their own songs. The album sold over two million copies and has been certified double platinum. It’s ranked No. 414 on Rolling Stone’s 500 greatest albums of all time and considered a cornerstone of the American new wave genre from the late 1970’s and early 80’s. The album included two hit songs, We Got the Beat, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Our Lips Are Sealed, which charted for 30 consecutive weeks. Both were big hits on the newly launched MTV and are now staples of classic 80’s radio stations.

The Go-Go’s were formed in the late 1970’s when Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin and Margot Olavarria met while attended punk rock shows in California including the Sex Pistols’ final performance, which inspired them to form their own band. None of them knew how to play an instrument at the time, but they quickly learned. Carlisle (lead vocals) and Wiedlin (rhythm guitar) were eventually joined by Gina Schock (drums) and Charlotte Caffey (lead guitar), and Olvarria was replaced by Kathy Valentine (bass) to form the band, which began playing on the Hollywood punk scene. They signed with I.R.S. Records in 1981 and started opening for The Police in 1982 when Beauty and the Beat was released. They released two more albums and had a couple of more hits including 82’s Vacation and 84’s Head Over Heels, before breaking up in 1985 to pursue solo careers. They have gotten back together for a number of tours since and released a fourth album in 2001. The Go-Go’s were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.