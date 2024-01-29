Auburn entered the week riding an 11-game winning streak and ranked No. 8 nationally. Two road losses later and the Tigers enter this week with more questions than answers.

AUBURN | At the beginning of last week, Bruce Pearl questioned how his players would respond to adversity or a couple of losses.

“Adversity can build character, but it will reveal it,” said Pearl

It’s a common refrain from coaches in all sports — using the tough times to get stronger and grow. To learn from past mistakes.

It’s one of the most important life lessons a coach can pass onto their players.

Auburn has gone through or is still going through some adversity right now. Does it have the character, the toughness, the mental fortitude to use it as a catalyst to get better?

Or will that adversity start tearing apart a team that built its success on the selflessness on an 11-man rotation and selling out on defense?

The Tigers are now 0-3 in Quad 1 games (Appalachian State is now Quad 2 after they fell to 77th in the NET rankings). But three of the next four are Quad 1’s: at Ole Miss Feb. 3, home against Alabama Feb. 7 and at Florida Feb. 10.

Wednesday night’s home game against Vanderbilt is Quad 4 but an opportunity to swing the momentum back in AU’s favor.

There is still a long way to go in this season and plenty of opportunities for more adversity and more growth.

The 2018-19 team lost nine games in the regular season. It was blown out 80-53 at Kentucky at the end of February before going on a 12-game unbeaten streak to win the SEC Tournament championship and advance to the first Final Four in program history.

Despite the tough week, Auburn remains ranked No. 9 in NET and No. 7 in both KenPom and BPI. That’s a good indication that Pearl’s 10th Auburn team is strong and has the potential to play better against better opponents.

Those losses at Alabama and Mississippi State were both competitive and went down the wire. That’s a good sign.

This is not the time to panic or call for wild changes in the lineup or rotation. It’s time to toughen up and show some grit.

The most important and defining moments of this season are still to come. That’s when true character will be revealed.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 25 years to the day the Princess of Pop hit No. 1 on the singles and album charts for the first time. On Jan. 30, 1999, Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” rose to the top of the Billboard 100 and her album of the same name took over the top spot on the Billboard 200. Spears had turned 17 years old just over a month earlier. The song was written by Swedish songwriter Max Martin, who had previously worked with ’N Sync. It was originally written for the Backstreet Boys and TLC but both rejected it. Spears recorded the song in May of 1998 at Cheiron Studios in Stockholm, Sweden, and it was released in October. Rolling Stone named the song the greatest debut single of all time and ranks it 205th on its list of the 500 greatest songs of all time. The music video was recorded at Venice High School, the same school where the movie Grease was filmed. It was voted best music video of the 1990’s by Billboard. Rolling Stone ranked it 30th on its list of the 100 best music videos of all time. The album, …Baby One More Time, was released on Jan. 12, 1999 and sold more than 30 million copies making it one of the best-selling debut albums of all time. It included one other top 10 U.S. hit in “(You Drive Me) Crazy.”

Britney Jean Spears was born in 1981 in McComb, Miss., and grew up in Kentwood, La., singing in her church choir and taking gymnastics and dance lessons. By the late 1980’s and early 1990’s, Spears began appearing in commercials, got a part in a Broadway show and competed on Star Search. She joined the cast of The Mickey Mouse Club in 1992 along with Christina Aguilera, Keri Russell, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, which ran through 1994. By 1997, Spears was negotiating with Lou Pearlman about joining an all-girls pop group named Innosense, but embarked on a solo career instead. She had another top 10 single, “”Oops!…I Did It Again,” in 2000 and four more No. 1 singles: 2008’s “Womanizer,” 2009’s “3,” 2010’s “S&M” and 2011’s “Hold It Against Me.” She has produced nine albums, appeared in six movies, headlined 10 tours and written four books. Spears was involuntarily placed in a conservatorship in 2008 after mental health and drug concerns. It was terminated in 2021 after Spears testified that she was abused by her family and management team. She has won a Grammy Award and an American Music Award and is the youngest recording artist to ever receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Spears is also in the Guinness Book of World Records as the best-selling teenage artist of all time. She has an estimated net worth of $60 million.