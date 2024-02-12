South Carolina lost by 27 at Alabama, Kentucky lost by 17 at South Carolina and Florida lost by 19 at Tennessee.

Alabama lost by 20 at Tennessee three weeks ago and at Auburn by 18 Wednesday.

And yes, Auburn lost by 16 at Florida Saturday.

That’s how it goes for the best teams in the SEC. They often get their @sses handed to them by other good teams on the road.

That’s true for most teams nationally too. No. 3 North Carolina and No. 4 Kansas both lost away conference games last week.

It’s very tough to win on the road and that’s increasingly true in the rugged SEC, which is long past the era of Kentucky and the rest.

Seven teams are separated by two losses at the top of the league standings with four weeks left in the regular season.

It is going to be a dogfight until the end. Barring a fantastic finish by Alabama, South Carolina, Auburn or Tennessee, 14-4 should be enough to clinch at least a share of the title.

For Auburn, that means if can’t afford a slip up at home, which includes games against South Carolina, Kentucky and Mississippi State, and has to steal at least one in back-to-back matchups at Georgia and Tennessee.

That’s assuming the Tigers can handle a road trip to 0-11 Missouri.

I’m not sure Auburn can do all that but it’s there for the taking. Just as it is for six other teams in the conference as we build up steam before March.

It’s not just about winning the regular season title. Finishing in the top four secures a two-game bye in the SEC Tournament and puts teams in much better position to win a tournament title.

It’s also very important in clinching a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has Tennessee a two seed and both Auburn and Alabama three seeds in his latest projection.

South Carolina is a five seed because of a current No. 45 NET ranking. The Vols, Tide and Tigers are in the top seven in NET.

There’s no doubt the opportunity if there for Auburn. Bruce Pearl, his staff and players have worked hard to be in this position.

It’s a position that AU wasn’t accustomed to being in on a regular basis until Pearl was hired in 2014. AU was pretty much out of it by this time in most seasons under Tony Barbee and Jeff Lebo.

Pearl’s program, with a huge assist from Auburn’s students and fans, has transformed Neville Arena into one of the best atmospheres in college basketball.

That was unthinkable a decade ago.

It was a disappointing loss at Florida Saturday. And it was worse than the final 16-point spread.

But this is basketball, not football. A loss or multiple losses, regardless of the magnitude, don’t sink a season.

This team could still find another level, win a championship or make another deep run in the SEC or NCAA Tournament. Perhaps make some more of that history that Pearl always talks about.

Or perhaps not.

Either way, there’s plenty of reasons to be grateful for an Auburn basketball program that’s now expected to compete at the top of the SEC instead of languishing at the bottom.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 47 years to the day one of the greatest singers, songwriters, actors, directors and producers of all time, affectionately known as Babs, had her fourth of 11 No. 1 albums. On Feb. 12, 1977, Barbara Streisand’s soundtrack album, A Star is Born, rose to top of the Billboard 200. It included the No. 1 single “Evergreen,” which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and Grammy for Song of the Year. The film was a remake of the 1937 original that starred Janet Gaynor and Frederic March, which was adapted into a 1954 musical starring Judy Garland and James Mason. The film was remade in 2018 starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Streisand co-produced the 1976 film, which also starred Kris Kristofferson and Gary Busey. It grossed over $80 million, which was the second-highest grossing film of 1976, behind Rocky. Streisand co-wrote two of the songs on the soundtrack including “Evergreen.” It sold over 2 million copies making it the four-best selling single of 1977.

Barbara Joan Streisand was born in 1942 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Her father died the following year after an epileptic seizure and her mother struggled to support the family as a bookkeeper until remarrying in 1950. Streisand started out singing with neighborhood kids on the steps outside her home and joined the choir at Erasmus Hall High School where she sang with Neil Diamond and graduated at age 16 in 1959. Her first full-time job came as the opening singing act for Phyllis Diller at a local nightclub while performing in various plays including a breakout role in I Can Get It for You Wholesale. Her first T.V. appearance came on the Tonight Show in 1961 and she released her debut album in 1963, The Barbra Streisand Album, which won three Grammy Awards. Her first film was 1968’s Funny Girl, which won her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Streisand has starred in 19 films including 1983’s Yentl, for which she won an Oscar and became the first woman to write, produce, direct and star in a major studio film. She released 36 albums, sold 150 million records and had four other No. 1 singles in 1973’s “The Way We Were,” 1978’s “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” 1979’s “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” and 1980’s “Woman In Love.” She has won two Academy Awards, 10 Grammys, five Emmys and four Peabody Awards. Streisand is one of 19 people to achieve the EGOT, winning the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards. She was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015. Streisand has been married to actor James Brolin since 1998.