BMatt’s Monday musings

Auburn bowed out of the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a 79-61 loss to Miami in the second round. Other than a late run at the end of the first half, the Tigers weren’t very competitive.

Not the SEC Champions and the team that spent three weeks at No. 1 taking a double-digit loss for the first time this season.

Even though you could see this coming with the way AU finished the season with losses in three of the last eight games and then getting bounced out of the SEC Tournament, it’s still disappointing, especially after they looked so efficient in a first-round win over Jacksonville State.

This team underachieved in the postseason, but it overachieved during the season, and that’s how it will ultimately be remembered.

Auburn was picked to finish fifth in the conference in the preseason. It’s starting lineup for most of the year included a very good true freshman, three transfers and a junior that never got close to his sophomore production after a preseason injury.

The sixth man and third-leading scorer was also a transfer.

Bruce Pearl and his staff blended a group of five newcomers among 11 scholarship players into champions. One of the best teams in the history of Auburn basketball.

The regular season SEC championship was only the fourth-ever and the 28 wins are the third-most ever. AU has won 25 games fives times in school history and four of those came under Pearl.

That’s meaningful. It’s meaningful that in the last five seasons, Pearl has won one of AU’s two SEC Tournament championships, two of the four regular season championships and the program’s first-ever trip to the Final Four.

On top of all that, this team was celebrated like no other. From the peacock to the postgame memes to Jungle City to the incredible atmosphere at Neville Arena, this team was loved by Auburn.

This was a four-and-a-half month love affair and that’s why Sunday night hurt so much.

We can debate the reasons for the loss but what you should really be doing today is stretching out those feathers and looking to the future with laser eyes.

Pearl did a little of that last night.

“What I'll take from this team is the fact that they brought it every night,” he said. “They won more games on the road than any team in the SEC in league play, and we have the best home court advantage in league play. That's why we were able to finish. We finished 15-3 in the league. So champions.

“We have been the winningest program in the SEC over the last five years. We've won three championships in five years. I take great pride in the consistency of our program's success, and I'm ready to build it back.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 25 years to the day a movie that chronicled the life and tragic death of a Mexican musical artist helped launch the career of one of the most successful Latin actresses and musicians of all time. On March 21, 1997, the movie Selena debuted in theaters. It told the story of Selena Quintanilla Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, including her rise to fame and her murder at the hands of the former president of her fan club. The film, starring Jennifer Lopez as Selena, grossed $35.5 million domestically and was added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2021.

Selena was born in Lake Jackson, Texas in 1971 to a mother with Cherokee ancestry and a Mexican-American father, who was a former musician. She started performing as a child at her family’s restaurant and performed locally in a band managed by her father, who pulled her out of school in the eighth grade. She recorded six albums from 1984-88 of Tejano music, which is a Spanish-language mixture of polka, jazz and country dominated by male artists. She was named Tejano music Female Vocalist of the Year for the first of 10 consecutive years in 1987. She signed with EMI Latin in 1989 and released three more albums over the next three years. A performance at Nuevo Leon in 1993 brought in 70,000 fans. She released the album, Live!, in 1993, which won a Grammy for Best Mexican/American Album in 1994. She also began designing clothing and opened two boutiques.

Selena met Yolanda Saldivar in the early 1990’s when she started a Selena fan club in San Antonio. Saldivar, who was obsessed with Selena, became manager of Selena’s boutiques in 1994, but they began struggling under her leadership by the next year and many of their employees complained about her behavior. In 1995, Selena’s father discovered that Saldivar had embezzled more than $30,000 and threatened to turn her into police if she didn’t provide an explanation. When she was confronted by Selena at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi on March 31, 1995, Saldivar shot her in the lower right shoulder from behind as she fled. Selena bled out and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital at just 23 years old. Saldivar was convicted of first-degree murder and given a life sentence with the possibility of parole in 2025. A posthumous crossover album, Dreaming of You, was released in 1995 and sold 175,000 copies on the first day, a then-record for a female artist. It became the first album by a Hispanic artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It has sold nearly 3 million copies making it the best-selling Latin album of all time. Its lead single, I Could Fall in Love, peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lopez, known as J.Lo, got her start as a fly girl (dancer) on In Living Color in 1991. She began her acting career in 1993 and recording career in 1999. With the release of her second studio album, J.Lo., and the release of the movie, The Wedding Planner, in 2001, she became the first female artist to have the No. 1 album and No. 1 movie in the same week. Lopez has released nine albums, starred in 33 films and has her own beauty and clothing lines. She has sold over 70 million records, has a cumulative film gross of $3.1 billion and has an estimated net worth of more than $400 million.