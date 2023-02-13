And Bruce Pearl and his staff are getting the most out of this team with the opportunity to grab a little bit more.

But if you’ve objectively watched this team all season, then I bet you’d agree with me that they’re right where they belong with six regular season games left to play.

Auburn is tied with Missouri and Kentucky for fourth in the SEC. They play both in the next two weeks along with Vanderbilt on the road and Ole Miss at home.

The Tigers had one of the easiest first halves of conference play and finished 7-2. That was excellent.

Their second-half schedule is probably the league’s toughest and it’s showing. AU has lost five of the last six, which includes a non-conference defeat at West Virginia.

But even in the losses, I’m seeing improvement, which should give this team some confidence going into a key stretch.

Auburn lost by just three points at Tennessee, played better at Texas A&M than they did two weeks earlier at home and played a very competitive game against Alabama, the best team in the SEC.

Now, they enter the most important two-week stretch of the season with a chance to secure at top 4 seed and a double-bye in the SEC Tournament.

That would be a tremendous accomplishment for this team.

I understand that Pearl has raised the bar for Auburn’s basketball program and anything short of competing for an SEC championship or making a run in the NCAA Tournament is considered a disappointment.

But some teams just fall short of expectations and that’s the case with AU this season. Some of their transfers just haven’t developed like you’d hope, especially when it comes to 3-point shooting and their two best NBA prospects, at least in my opinion, aren’t playing right now.

Chance Westry underwent preseason surgery and is now scheduled to redshirt after trying to return for the first half of the season. Yohan Traore, who moved to the U.S. from France as a 17-year old, just needs more time to develop.

The two freshmen should make much bigger contributions next season, and I expect Pearl and his staff to address some of the shooting and perimeter defensive issues via the portal during the offseason.

But we’re not even to March and Pearl is looking to squeeze a little bit more out of this team. A team that’s already punching above its weight.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 27 years to the release of the first-ever double-album by a hip hop artist, which was the final album of one of the greatest musical artists of all time before his untimely death. On Feb. 13, 1996, 2Pac released his fourth studio album, All Eyez on Me, seven months before he was killed in a drive-by shooting. The album, released by Death Row and Interscope Records, included collaborations with a number of other artists such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Method Man and Outlawz. The album rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and included four hit singles: “California Love,” which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 100, “How Do U Want It,” “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” and “I Ain’t Mad at Cha.” The album has sold over 5 million copies and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 1997 Grammy Awards, losing out to The Score by Fugees. California Love was also nominated but lost to “The Crossroads” by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Rolling Stone ranks All Eyez on Me 436th on its 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. “California Love” ranks 320th on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Lesane Parish Crooks was born in East Harlem in 1971, and renamed Tupac Amura Shakur at age 1 after Tupac Amaru II, a descendant of the last Incan ruler. Shakur’s parents were both active in the Black Panther Party. His mother, Afeni Shakur was acquitted of more than 150 charges a month before 2Pac’s birth. The family moved to Baltimore in 1984 where 2Pac attended Baltimore School for the Arts along with Jada Pinkett. He performed in Shakespeare plays and the Nutcracker ballet before moving to California in 1988. He got his start as a roadie and backup dancer for Digital Underground in 1991 and later that year released his first album, 2Pacalypse Now. A second album, Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z… came out in 1993 and included a breakout hit, “I Get Around,” and his fourth album, Me Against the World in 1995, which is regarded as one of the most influential rap albums off all time. It included several hit singles such as “Dear Mama” and “So Many Tears.” 2Pac also had a successful film career including 1992’s Juice and 1993’s Poetic Justice with Janet Jackson.

2Pac and Notorious B.I.G. became friends and collaborators until a 1994 robbery and shooting at Quad Studios in New York, which 2Pac accused Biggie and Sean Combs of setting up. It further inflamed the East-West coast rivalry and both rappers released diss tracks pointed at the other. Two years later after attending a Mike Tyson fight in Las Vegas, 2Pac and Suge Knight were involved in an altercation with a gang member, Orlando Anderson, in the lobby. Later that night, 2Pac was shot four times while sitting in his car at a red light. He died in the hospital on Sept. 13, 1995. Anderson, a member of the Compton Crips, was killed in an unrelated shooting three year later. Biggie was murdered in a drive-by shooting while visiting Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. There have been six 2Pac studio albums released posthumously. He is listed as 86th on Rolling Stone’s list of Greatest Artists of All Time. 2Pac was reportedly worth $200,000 at his death due to numerous debts but his estate is now valued at $40 million.