In a series loss to Texas A&M, AU’s pitching staff allowed 30 runs on 37 hits, 30 walks and eight wild pitches in three games.

AUBURN | Just five weeks ago, Auburn couldn’t throw a strike. And when they did, it got clobbered.

The Tigers were 20-15-1 overall, 5-10 in the SEC and not even in the postseason discussion.

It’s been night and day since, a turnaround for the ages.

I only recall one better. The 2001 team lost its first nine conference games before winning 11 of its next 12 and finishing 15-15 in the league.

In Auburn’s last five SEC series this season, its pitching staff has allowed an average of 15.4 runs on 23.8 hits, 15.8 walks and 1.6 wild pitches.

The Tigers have won four consecutive series including this weekend’s sweep at defending national champion Ole Miss.

AU’s 9-3 record in the second half of the conference schedule is tied with Tennessee for the league’s best and the Tigers have a legit chance of finishing with 17 SEC wins, which would be the most since 2010.

The reason for the turnaround is simple in many ways — the players stayed in the fight and kept working while Butch Thomson and pitching coach Daron Schoenrock used their combined 68 years of coaching experience to find solutions individually and as a staff.

AU has also kicked it up a notch offensively. In the first 15 conference games, the Tigers hit .237 with 80 runs scored, 19 home runs and 74 RBI. In the next 12, AU is hitting .309 with 105 runs scored, 25 home runs and 98 RBI.

Auburn out-scored the Rebels 37-11 with several players putting up big numbers and potentially being in line for some SEC honors later today.

Tommy Vail had an outstanding start in game two Friday holding the Rebels to one run on two hits in 8.0 innings to pick up his fifth win of the season.

Cole Foster batted .600 (9 of 15) with a double, three home runs, six RBI and two stolen bases while Kason Howell hit .500 (5 of 10) with three doubles and six RBI. Howell is just one shy of Todd Faulkner’s AU record of 71 career doubles.

The Tigers close out the regular season with four consecutive home games starting with Jacksonville State Tuesday night and Missouri Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Then it’s off to the Hoover Met for the SEC Tournament.

Auburn’s current 29th RPI ranking probably precludes it from being one of the 16 Regional host sites at the moment.

But with four games remaining and a conference tournament, I wouldn’t rule out anything with a team that was dead in the water just five weeks ago and is flying high now.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 13 years to the day the King of R&B became only the fourth artist to ever have No. 1 hits in three consecutive decades. On May 15, 2010 Usher’s collaboration with will.i.am, “OMG,” rose to the top of the Billboard 100 giving him No. 1 singles in the 1990’s, 2000’s and 2010’s. There are now eight artists that have achieved this feat and Mariah Carey became the first-ever to have No. 1 singles in four consecutive decades when “All I Want For Christmas Is You” topped the chart in 2020. “OMG,” the second collaboration between Usher and will.i.am, was written by will.i.am, a founding member of the Black Eyed Peas. The pair have performed the song live on a number of occasions including the ninth season of American Idol and a highly-praised performance at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. Usher has a total of nine No. 1 singles including his breakout hit, 1998’s “Nice & Slow,” which came from his second studio album, My Way. His third album, 2001’s 8701 produced two No. 1 singles in “U Got It Bad” and “U Remind Me.” His most successful album, 2004’s Confessions, produced four consecutive No. 1’s in “Yeah!” with Lil Jon and Ludacris, “Burn,” “Confessions Part II” and “My Boo” with Alicia Keys. Another No. 1 single came from 2008’s “Love In This Club.”

Usher Raymond IV was born in Dallas, Texas in 1978, moving to Chattanooga, Tenn., as a child and Atlanta, Ga., as a teenager. His father abandoned the family when Usher was one and he was raised by his mother and stepfather. He grew up singing in his church choir and joined a boy band called NuBeginnings as a 10-year old in 1989. He met Bobby Brown’s bodyguard, A.J. Alexander, at a talent show in Atlanta at age 13, who helped him appear on Star Search and eventually sign with LaFace Records. He went to New York in 1994 to work on his first album with Sean ‘Puff Daddy’ Combs, which was released to little acclaim later that year when Usher was 15. He graduated from North Springs High School in 1995 and began working on his second album, which was released two years later. In addition to his music, Usher is also well known for his choreographed dancing and as co-owner of Raymond Braun Media Group, which represents Justin Bieber. Usher has sold 80 million records, which ranks among the top 100 best-selling artists of all time. He has won eight Grammy Awards, eight AMA’s and was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2007. He has an estimated net worth of $180 million.