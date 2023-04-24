After beating Mississippi State 2-1 Friday night, the baseball Tigers fell behind 11-3 Saturday before rallying for seven runs in the ninth but ultimately coming up short in an 11-10 loss.

Auburn fell behind 7-0 in a must-win game Sunday before rallying for a 12-11 walk-off win to take the series. It’s the largest comeback for AU baseball since 2010.

The win puts AU at 7-11 and in a tie with Georgia for 10th in the conference with four weekends left. It was even more important when you consider that AU’s next two series are at No. 6 South Carolina and home against No. 1 LSU.

Auburn is in a fight to qualify for postseason play and every win matters. It’s a team that’s limited in certain areas, especially on the mound, but continues to fight every weekend.

It’s a different story for the softball Tigers, which are now 11-7 in the league and tied with Arkansas for third place. By finishing in the top four, Auburn receives a bye to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament and would be in position to host a NCAA Regional for the first time since 2017.

Over the last two weekends, the Tigers won series against No. 12 LSU for the first time since 2017 and won a series at No. 13 Alabama for the first time since ’17.

After losing the opening game of the series in Tuscaloosa 6-1, Maddie Penta turned in 14 consecutive strong innings to give Auburn 5-1 and 3-1 wins.

The Tigers are set up for a strong finish over the final two weekends with a series at South Carolina, which is 7-11 in the SEC, and back home against Mississippi State, which is last in the league with a 3-14 record.

The softball Tigers have taken a step forward in Mickey Dean’s sixth year, but there’s more work to do and more steps to take to get back to Oklahoma City.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 55 years to the rise of a hit single from a legendary jazz artist to the top of the charts in the UK that doesn’t reach the top 100 in the U.S. due to the pettiness of a record producer. On April 24, 1968, Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” shoots to No. 1 on the UK singles chart, eventually becoming the top-selling single in the UK for 1968. The song peaks at No. 116 in the Billboard 100 after ABC Records president Larry Newton refuses to promote it. Armstrong had just signed with ABC following his hit single, “Hello, Dolly!” Bob Thiele, who co-wrote and produced the song specifically for Armstrong, set up a recording session at 2 a.m. in Las Vegas following one of Armstrong’s shows at the Tropicana Hotel. When Newton walked into the session and heard the orchestra and slow pace of the song, he ordered them to scrap it, getting into a heated argument with Thiele, who kicked him out of the studio. Even as the song rose to No. 1 in the UK, Newton refused to promote it in the U.S. It wasn’t until it appeared in the 1988 movie Good Morning, Vietnam, that it gained popularity, rising to No. 32 on the Billboard 100. It is one of 12 Armstrong recordings that have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. It’s ranked No. 171 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Best Songs of All Time.

Louis Daniel Armstrong was born in New Orleans in 1901. His father abandoned the family when Armstrong was 2 years old. At age 6, he helped his family in working for the Karnoffsky family, jewish immigrants, who played a key part in raising Armstrong. He wore a Star of David around his neck for the remainder of his life in honor of the Karnoffskys. Armstrong dropped out of his segregated school at age 11 and began singing on the streets of New Orleans for money. By age 13, Armstrong was playing trumpet and cornet in various bands and started performing on riverboats in 1918. He worked in both Chicago and New York during the 1920’s, forming Louis Armstrong and the Hot Five in 1925 and was celebrated as an important part of the Harlem Renaissance by Langston Hughes. He moved to Los Angeles in 1930, appeared in the first of a dozen movies and began touring the U.S. and Europe. He moved back to N.Y. in 1943 and formed Louis Armstrong and His All Stars in 1947. He produced three records with Ella Fitzgerald in the 1950’s and released “Hello Dolly” in 1964 for which he won a Grammy for Male Vocal Performance. He passed away of a heart attack in his sleep in 1971. His honorary pallbearers included Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Count Basie, Ed Sullivan and Johnny Carson. Peggy Lee sang “The Lord’s Prayer” at his interment at Flushing Cemetery in Queens, N.Y. Armstrong was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. The U.S. Post Office issued a Louis Armstrong commemorative stamp in 1995.