BMatt’s Monday musings

That makes sense if school is still in session or the visiting team has a plane to catch. Neither were true last weekend.

They had a potential win and three-game sweep of Alabama taken away by a rain/lightning delay, which could have easily been completed later that evening if not for an SEC rule that doesn’t allow an inning to start after 7 p.m. on a Sunday.

This week's SEC Tournament certainly doesn't follow the same rule, routinely having games start after 9 p.m. and lasting after midnight..

There’s no guarantee that AU would have beaten UA but they had the bases loaded and one out in a tie game in the fifth inning with a bullpen that was in much better shape to finish the game.

Fast forward six days to the rubber game at Kentucky, Joseph Gonzalez is cruising again with a shutout through 5.0 innings before another weather delay.

Gonzalez can’t return after nearly two hours and AU’s bullpen has a bad sixth inning with an untimely error thrown in.

Those two weather delays were costly as Auburn came up a win short of being the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament and getting a first-round bye.

That’s definitely unfortunate.

It’s also true that the Tigers didn’t hit the ball well enough to win a series at UK, and that’s something that will have to improve in the postseason.

Teams have done everything they can to disrupt Sonny DiChiara, giving him few strikes to swing at and shifting the infield to the left. He’s batting just .143 in his last 11 games with 7 RBI.

All players go through ups and downs during the course of a season, of course, but AU will need DiChiara’s bat to come back around if it’s going to make a run in the postseason.

It’ll also need the guys batting around him to make teams pay when they walk DiChiara.

This AU team is probably not built to make a deep run in the SEC Tournament, but it can certainly do some damage in an NCAA Regional, which will likely be at Plainsman Park, and can match up against any team in a three-game Super Regional.

When Gonzalez is on, and the weather is cooperating, he can carve up any opposing lineup. Mason Barnett and Trace Bright have shown the ability to throw 5.0 strong innings and AU’s bullpen has gotten stronger as the seasons gone on.

If the lineup can find its groove again, this team could be playing well into June, which would be something for a team picked at the bottom of the SEC back in February.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 94 years to the birth of a musical and silver screen legend. On May 23, 1928, Rosemary Clooney was born in Maysville, Ky., to an alcoholic father and oft-absent mother. She’s stated in her autobiography that she doesn’t recall living under the same roof with her brother and sister for more than a few weeks at a time. Out of necessity, Clooney and her sister began singing for a local radio station or $20 a week in 1945. The Clooney sisters began touring with a band in 1946 and three years later Rosemary signed with Columbia Records on her 21st birthday. She made her T.V. debut on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1949 singing Boy Wanted. Her big break came in 1951 with the release of Come On-A My House, which became a big hit and sold more than 1 million copies. A number of hits followed including Mambo Italiano, Tenderly, This Old House and Suzy Snowflake.

A performance in Las Vegas attracted the attention of a Hollywood agent and she signed with Paramount in 1952. Her film career took off quickly including the release of 1953’s Her Come the Girls with Bob Hope, which was followed by an appearance on the cover of Time magazine. Her most recognizable role came in 1954’s White Christmas with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Vera-Ellen. She also starred on a number of T.V. shows including her own, the Rosemary Clooney Show. She married actor and director Jose Ferrer and they had five children together. Clooney became involved in politics in the 1960’s and she was at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968, only a few yards away from Robert F. Kennedy when he was assassinated. Shortly thereafter, Clooney suffered a nervous breakdown and had to be hospitalized. A lifetime smoker, she died of lung cancer in 2002, not long after receiving a lifetime achievement Grammy Award. Clooney’s younger brother, Nick, is the father of Academy Award winning actor George Clooney. One of her sons, Gabriel, is married to Grammy Award winning musical artist Debbie Boone.