That ’95 team won 50 games, which is tied with the ’97 team for the most in school history. It should have hosted a Regional but was sent to Oklahoma as a No. 1 seed instead because Plainsman Park had yet to be upgraded into what it is today.

It’s the longest streak since the 1995 team won nine in a row, which brings back so many memories of one of the best teams in Auburn history.

It was a team that included some all-time Auburn greats like first baseman Jay Waggoner, shortstop Mark Bellhorn and pitchers Ryan Halla and Finley Woodward.

In what were then six-team Regionals, the Tigers won their first two games before losing 9-8 to Oklahoma. AU beat Texas in an elimination game and then came back later that day to lose 3-1 to Oklahoma.

I can still remember listening on an old radio to Rod and Andy’s calls of the those games. I believe it was the first of their 25 years together.

Two years later, Auburn would return to the College World Series led by Tim Hudson.

So many great memories.

I don’t know if this year’s team has what it takes to make it back to Omaha, but it’s certainly come a long, long way since issuing 30 walks in a series loss to Texas A&M just six weeks ago.

Auburn had a 3.21 ERA and hit .329 as a team during its eight-game streak.

The Tigers’ 12-3 record in the second half of conference play was the league’s best and has catapulted them up to No. 15 in the NCAA RPI.

The 17 SEC wins are the most since the 2010 team went 20-10.

Auburn could host a Regional in back-to-back years for the first time in school history.

In his eighth season, Butch Thompson continues to push Auburn to new heights and does it while being the most talented, genuine and authentic coach I’ve had the opportunity to cover in my time at Auburn.

Thompson kept imploring his players to stay in the fight after that Texas A&M series and after starting 5-10 in the SEC. They did and step by step they got better.

They will begin the SEC Tournament Tuesday with a lineup that’s as hot as any in the conference and a staff that seems to have a new pitcher or two step up every week.

They’ve played solid defense all season.

I’m not sure AU has to win a game in Hoover to earn a host bid from the NCAA. But I’m also sure this team is hungry to make some more history — perhaps the first SEC Tournament title since 1998?

Nothing is off the table with Thompson at the helm.

