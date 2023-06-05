My best explanation is it’s baseball and players and teams go through slumps during a season. Auburn’s just came at the worst time.

Going 0-2 at home and batting .181 with no extra-base hits was especially surprising.

AUBURN | I’d love to tell you exactly what went wrong for Auburn baseball this weekend, but much like you, I’m also shaking my head in disbelief.

I thought Auburn looked like a tired team at the SEC Tournament. I thought a week off would reenergize them for a postseason run.

I thought wrong.

If it’s any consolation, this year’s tournament is notable for the number of national seeds already knocked out. In addition to Auburn, Clemson, Vanderbilt, Miami and Oklahoma State have been eliminated from their home Regionals.

Five more national seeds — Florida, Arkansas, Stanford, Coastal Carolina and Kentucky — face elimination games Monday. LSU needs one more win to clinch a Super Regional.

There’s a chance that half or more of the 16 national seeds could be eliminated in the Regionals.

This was my 23rd year covering Auburn baseball. I’ve followed the team closely for many more.

Every one of those seasons has ended with a loss.

But there have been many, many special moments and players and coaches along the way. And that was certainly the case this spring.

That 12-3 run in the second half of conference play was amazing, especially with the way the coaches had to piece together a pitching staff that struggled mightily in the first 15 games.

Hosting a Regional in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history was another step forward in Butch Thompson’s tenure.

Auburn has been playing baseball since 1933 and this season we saw Bryson Ware set a new single-season home run record with 24. Kason Howell played in 248 games, the most in program history, and tied Todd Faulkner atop the career leaderboard with 71 doubles.

The Tigers have also broken the single-season attendance record in back-to-back years and a $30 million project to expand the seating and improve Plainsman Park is set to begin in July.

So being disappointed in this weekend’s results is certainly warranted and understandable. But there remains plenty of reasons for optimism for the future of Auburn baseball and many thrilling moments to come.

I’m definitely looking forward to the next 23.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 52 years to the release of a song that was recored by two artists simultaneously and won a Grammy for both. On June 5, 1971, James Taylor released his version of “You’ve Got a Friend,” which was written and also recorded by Carole King. Taylor’s 1970 song “Fire and Rain” including the line, “I’ve seen lonely times when I could not find a friend,” inspired King to write “You’ve Got a Friend.” It was released on her award-winning album, Tapestry. King was opening for Taylor at the Troubadour in Hollywood and that’s where Taylor first heard the song and quickly recorded it for his 1971 album, Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon. Taylor’s version became his biggest hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 100 and winning a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. It won King a Grammy for Song of the Year. A number of other artists have covered “You’ve Got a Friend” including Michael Jackson, Anne Murray and Dusty Springfield.

James Vernon Taylor was born in Boston in 1948 to a physician father and former opera singer mother. His family moved to Chapel Hill, N.C. in 1951 where he grew up. Taylor started out learning the cello before playing the guitar at age 12. By 14, he was playing in the coffee shops at Martha’s Vineyard during the summer and the next year in a band with his brother. Clinical depression forced him to be hospitalized for nine months during his senior year. Taylor moved to New York and formed a band in 1966 and also started abusing drugs including heroin. After a stint in rehab, Taylor moved to London to pursue a solo career. A demo tape caught the ear of Paul McCartney and George Harrison and he signed with Apple Records. He released his self-titled debut album in 1968, which includes a couple of hits in “Something in the Way She Moves” and “Carolina in My Mind.” Drugs and depression sent him back to the U.S. and he signed with Warner Bros. in 1969. His 1970 album, Sweet Baby James, included a few more hits in “Fire and Rain,” “Country Road” and “Sweet Baby James,” which was written about the son of his older brother, Alex. Taylor has gone on to release 20 studio albums, sell over 100 million records and win six Grammy Awards. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.