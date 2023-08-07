Leadership matters and that's why the SEC and Big Ten have soared while other conferences have faltered.

The Pac-12, which has accumulated 553 NCAA championships over 108 years, was gutted by the Big Ten and Big 12 on Friday.

AUBURN | And just like that, the Conference of Champions is no more.

Oregon and Washington will join USC and UCLA in the Big Ten while Arizona, Arizona State and Utah will join Colorado in moving to the Big 12.

The moves will all take place next summer when both Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC.

The era of the super conferences is here as the Power 5 officially became the Power 4 or perhaps the Power 2+2.

The remaining four Pac-12 teams — Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State — will have to choose between going independent or perhaps a merger with the Mountain West.

They could retain the Pac-12 name and brand, but can kiss that automatic bid to the 12-team college football playoff goodbye.

You already know what’s driving this consolidation — T.V. money. That’s been the case for decades although now it’s more about media rights deals than it is about expanding media markets.

The Big Ten didn't take the most prestigious academic schools or the one with the most all-sports trophies. It took the four best football programs -- the ones with current success, biggest brands, rich traditions and large alumni and fan bases of support.

The Bay area is the nation's sixth-biggest media market but that didn't matter for California or Stanford.

Consider that both Oregon and Washington will receive half shares — $30 million — with $1 million annual escalators until a new Big Ten deal is negotiated in 2030.

That may seem extreme but the best deal Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff could negotiate was for approximately $20 million per school from Apple and that wasn’t fully guaranteed.

That was the final straw for the Pac-12 schools that bolted. The ones that are left are in for a sticker shock. The current Mountain West deal pays each school only $4 million annually.

The changes to college football over the last 30 years have been seismic. I’m not here to rail against it but I do think it was better back when it was more regionalized with the old Southwest and Big Eight conferences, and the SEC had just 10 teams.

But those days are long gone and they’re not coming back.

The SEC signed a $3 billion deal with Disney/ESPN that begins next year and runs through 2034.

The Big 12 did a nice job securing a $32 million deal from ESPN and Fox, and adding four team this year and four the next to be at 16. The SEC will also be at 16 while the Big Ten will grow to 18.

The ACC appears stuck at 14 with Notre Dame competing in all sports except football. Their deal with ESPN only pays $23 million per team and locks in their media rights until 2036.

The disparity in revenue has Florida State boosters and administrators in a bit of a panic looking for ways to escape, but the cost would be outrageous. It would be a $120 million exit fee plus they’d have to negotiate a buyout of their media rights contract or take the conference to court.

Estimates have the total cost approaching $500 million. That seems unsustainable. Maybe a majority of ACC teams could secure future conference bids and just vote the ACC out of existence, but that would probably involve some lawsuits too.

Meanwhile, the SEC sits in the catbird's seat. The Big Ten currently brings in the most per team but that’s projected to change by 2026 when Navigate, a sports and entertainment data firm, expects the SEC to distribute $96.4 million to its 16 schools.

The SEC also remains much more regionalized than the Big Ten, which now stretches from Rutgers in New Jersey all the way to the West Coast.

The SEC’s 16 teams compromise 11 contiguous states and commissioner Greg Sankey has stated the importance of keeping the conference in the Southeast to cut down on travel for student athletes and fans.

That means any future expansion probably needs to come from an ACC program, which doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon.

That’s just fine by me. I think 16 is a good number and being able to play every team in the conference home and away over a four year period is a plus too.

The SEC is positioned to regularly put the most schools into the 12-team playoff, which means more money and more prestige.

Whether you agree with the direction of college athletics over the last three decades or not, it’s clear that the leadership from the SEC — starting with Roy Kramer and continuing with Mike Slive and now Sankey — has put its programs including Auburn at the forefront of this new era.

Leadership matters.

The Pac-12’s leadership failed miserably and the ACC’s future looks rocky. The Big 12 was saved due to the aggressive leadership of commissioner Brett Yormack, who was hired just 13 months ago.

The future of the SEC is much brighter and Auburn is now positioned to take full advantage of the new normal with the alignment of its leadership from the BOT to President Chris Roberts, AD John Cohen and and an impressive group of head coaches including Hugh Freeze, Bruce Pearl and Butch Thompson.

In a time of incredible change for college athletics, Auburn has emerged in much better shape than it was just 12 months ago because of its leadership.

