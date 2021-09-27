BMatt’s Monday musings

I don’t detect anything close to that disarray in Auburn’s current program, but a move like this will certainly be viewed negatively from the outside. Maybe it’s just a bump in the road for Harsin as he builds something special at Auburn or maybe it’s a sign of more trouble ahead.

Bryan Harsin’s decision to fire wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams after just four games is pretty shocking. The only other Auburn assistant I recall being fired during the regular season was offensive coordinator Tony Franklin in 2008.

It’s too early to know if Harsin is making the right move or not, but I do know it’s his decision to make. I believe he’s doing what he thinks is best for the Auburn football program.

But it’s a harsh decision and a very unusual one, especially considering we’re not aware of any off-the-field issues that prompted this move. There were other ways to handle this that don’t reflect as negatively on Coach Williams, but that opportunity has passed.

Williams left a comfortable position at Troy to come to Auburn and be on a staff with a lot of coaches he’d never met before. That takes courage and there’s a reason Harsin chose him over a number of other candidates.

C-Will still has the potential for a bright future as a coach and can learn a lot from his experience at Auburn — good and bad — that will be useful in the years to come. He’s gone through a right of passage that just about every college football coach goes through at some time — being fired. He’s got a two-year contract that will allow him to take his time finding the right job and re-starting his career.

For Harsin, it would be helpful for this move to pay dividends as soon as possible. Saturday night at Tiger Stadium would be ideal. Time for Eric Kiesau to get to work.

I thought the biggest news from this weekend was going to be what happened on the field and it’s a doozy too with T.J. Finley stepping in for Bo Nix at quarterback.

If you watched the game Saturday then you know it’s a move that had to be made. Auburn was on the verge of suffering one of the worst losses in program history and it took an incredible drive and play from Finley to bring the Tigers back from the brink.

I’ve watched that 4th-down throw a number of times already and remain amazed at how Finley escaped two pass rushers and managed to throw an accurate pass just before getting nailed.

I’m not sure we’ll get any confirmation from Harsin this week but I can’t imagine Finley not starting at LSU. He was the difference-maker against GSU and the way the team rallied around him says plenty about his leadership ability.

I don’t claim to have all the answers on what went wrong with Nix, but he’s not the same quarterback that went 20 of 22 in the opener against Akron. I suspect the shoulder injury he suffered at Penn State affected his play Saturday.

I also suspect Auburn may need him again this season. Finley made sure he was ready when called upon, and knowing Bo, I know he’ll be ready too.

