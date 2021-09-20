BMatt’s Monday musings

The biggest problem area as mentioned by Bryan Harsin himself was at wide receiver where AU struggled to create separation, were lax in route running and had some key drops.

The 28-20 loss at Penn State exposed the Tigers’ weaknesses, some that were expected and others that are a bit of a surprise. But it also showed Auburn is a team that will compete for 60 minutes and doesn’t go down quite as easily as it has in year’s past.

AUBURN | They may not be the answers you were hoping for but they finally came for Auburn’s football team Saturday night in Happy Valley.

Auburn’s wideouts probably had the toughest transition with the new offense and it looks like that process is still ongoing. It’s not the most talented group but the potential is still there for improvement as the season moves forward.

It’s not a lost cause.

On a more positive note, the Tigers’ biggest problem area from last year looks to have taken a step forward. The offensive line wasn’t perfect but didn’t allow a sack and gave up six quarterback hurries to a pretty athletic group of PSU defenders.

Bo Nix wasn’t running for his life all night, which he seemed to be doing against every quality opponent last season. It showed in Nix’s play as he looked poised and confident and you could see him working through his progressions at times.

Nix wasn’t perfect by any means, but we’ve seen him play much worse on the road. The passing game still has a long way to go, but you could see signs of progress and the potential for more in the coming weeks.

All through spring and fall camp and even the first two games we’ve heard and seen a lot of positives from Auburn’s edge rushers. Unfortunately, the pressure from the edge just wasn’t there against PSU.

I thought AU’s edge defenders played hard and got after it, but it’s clear this is going to be an issue for a fourth consecutive season and AU is going to have to be more creative when it comes to dialing up pressure.

It’s not fair to go too hard into a coaching staff early into their first season, but there are a couple of decisions from Saturday night that need to be addressed.

First of all, if one of Nix’s five choices on 4th and goal at the 2-yard line is a slot fade to Kobe Hudson against an All-American defensive back, then that’s not a Nix or a progression problem, that’s a play design problem. The goal-line fade isn’t a high percentage play to begin with and there’s absolutely nobody on AU’s current roster that’s built to increase those odds.

Having a multiple and sophisticated offense is important, especially after years of vanilla under the previous regime, but it’s just as important to build an offense around your players’ strengths and that wasn’t it.

Auburn has a lot of speed, athleticism and playmaking ability on defense. Asking those players to drop back in zone coverage while the opposing quarterback camps out in the pocket and picks you apart like Tom Brady isn’t the best use of personnel. I like Derek Mason but his defensive plan against Penn State was the wrong one and he stuck with it far too long.

I’m all for mixing up coverages and giving offenses different looks, but you can’t be successful on defense if you don’t pressure the quarterback. AU didn’t pressure Sean Clifford and won’t consistently pressure any opposing quarterbacks on quality SEC teams by rushing four. He needs to have a better plan in two weeks when AU travels to LSU.

In today’s musical journey, we go back 52 years to the day a cartoon song became a No. 1 hit. On Sept. 20, 1969, Sugar, Sugar by the cartoon group The Archies climbed to No. 1 on the U.S Billboard Hot 100 where it would remain for four consecutive weeks and eventually be named the single of the year. It also spent eight weeks atop the UK charts along with hitting No. 1 in Canada, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Brazil and Mexico. Music producer Don Kirshner originally wanted The Monkees to record Sugar, Sugar, but the band rejected it and Kirshner instead turned to a group of studio musicians he managed. Ron Dante, Toni Wine and Andy Kim provided the vocals with six other musicians playing a part. When Kirshner began promoting the song to radio stations, he told then it was from a mystery group.

The Archies were a fictional band in the animated TV series The Archie Show, which ran from 1968-73 during the heart of the bubblegum pop era. It was based on the Archie Comics, which were created in 1941. The show aired on Saturday mornings and included a 30-minute segment called Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The show revolved around guitarist Archie Andrews and his teenage friends from Riverdale High including his best friend Jughead Jones. The comic and show has produced a number of spinoffs including current shows such as The CW’s Riverdale and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Sugar, Sugar was written by Jeff Barry and Andy Kim. Barry co-wrote a number of successful songs with his former wife, Elie Greenwich and Phil Spector including Do Wah Diddy Diddy, Da Doo Ron Ron and Be My Baby. Sugar, Sugar became a hit again in 1970 when it was re-recorded by Wilson Pickett. His version peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 100 and No. 4 on the Billboard R&B Chart. The Archie’s version of the song has featured in a number of shows including The Wonder Years, The Simpsons. The Sandlot 2 and an Applebee’s commercial. It was classified a gold record in 1970 after selling one million units. It was certified silver in 2020 after selling 200,000 digital units.