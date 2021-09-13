BMatt’s Monday musings

I’d love to be able to rub my crystal ball and tell you exactly what to expect but there is still so much uncertainty around this Auburn team. There’s not an outcome in Happy Valley that would surprise me.

The opponent and the environment will be much tougher for Week 3 as the Tigers travel to No. 10 Penn State.

No. 22 Auburn did what it needed to do in blowout wins over inferior opponents the opening two weekends of the season. It wasn’t perfect but it was impressive out-scoring Akron and Alabama State by a combined 122-10.

A blowout by either team, a tight game that’s a shootout or a defensive slugfest — they’re all on the table as far as I’m concerned.

The Nittany Lions certainly weren’t dazzling in their opening win over Wisconsin, but it was against a quality opponent, it was on the road and PSU’s had two weeks to work on their deficiencies.

Auburn’s deficiencies?

For me, they’re the same as last season until I see differently, and see it against a quality opponent.

My concerns, of course, start on the offensive line. They’ve paved the way for nearly 700 yards rushing, an average of 9.6 yards per carry. They’ve given up one sack and six tackles-for-loss.

Pretty good numbers but when you look at the PFF ratings each week, there’s a wide range in grades. The run block grade for the five starters against ASU ranged from a high of 83.9 to a low of 60.2. The pass block grades ranged from 82.9 to 51.6. Brodarious Hamm had the high mark in both categories.

That inconsistency could be a big problem against a more talented defensive front and in what should be a very noisy stadium.

The passing game, in particular, remains a question mark. Auburn’s receivers had four drops against ASU according to PFF and three of the six receivers that caught a pass against ASU had a grade of 62.5 or lower.

After a sterling performance against Akron, Bo Nix took a step back against ASU with a 59.3 passing grade. He completed 52.9 percent of his passes, had two near-interceptions, fumbled and averaged 6.4 yards per attempt.

Auburn’s going to face third-and-long situations at PSU. Can the OL, WR and QB all function at a high enough rate to convert a reasonable number of those? I just don’t know.

There’s plenty of reasons to be confident about the Tigers’ defense, and I don’t need stats or PFF grades to back that up. We can all see it with our own eyes.

My only question would be the edge rushers. They’ve looked terrific so far, but it’s been four years since AU had a true threat off the edge. I think they’ve got several legit dudes this season — just want to see it first.

I would be surprised if AU’s defense didn’t perform well under the lights. I think the best chance to bring home a win is for the defense to keep AU in the game and the offense to pound the ball with Tank Bigsby, Shaun Shivers (if available) and Jarquez Hunter.

Those three are legit and I expect AU’s ability to rush for 200 or more yards, or not, will be a key factor in the game along with the usual win the turnover battle and don’t give up big plays.

But we’ll see. There’s still so much unknown and so much to learn — this week and the first two weeks in October as Auburn opens up its SEC slate at LSU and against Georgia.

I feel like Auburn's made positive progress under Bryan Harsin. How much? We're fixin' to find out.

***

Losing Allen Flanigan, Auburn’s best returning and most experienced player, for the first half of the season is a big blow. There’s no denying he’ll be missed, especially with one of the best preseason slates in school history.

But Bruce Pearl and his staff won’t dwell on the negative. They’ll use his time away rehabbing as an opportunity for other players to step up and fill his role as a scorer, a driver that can finish and draw fouls and a perimeter defender.

The two players that could benefit the most are Devan Cambridge and Chris Moore. Cambridge has been an inconsistent 3-point shooter during his career but has been electric finishing on fast breaks. He can make momentum-changing plays. The biggest skill he needs to add to his repertoire is attacking the basket with the dribble-drive. He showed some signs of doing that at the end of last season and this is a great opportunity for the junior to take it to another level this season.

Moore has one of the best looking 3-point shots on the team and has shown the ability to use his strength to rebound and make plays in the paint. He looks like he could play linebacker or defensive end for the football team right now.

I also think it’s an opportunity for players like Jabari Smith to take on a bigger role. The true freshman is already expected to be one of AU’s key players this season and a top NBA Draft prospect for 2022, but he could also be one of the main guys AU looks to in crunch time to make that game-winning play.

Point guard Wendell Green is another that could provide some late-game heroics with his long-range ability.

The Tigers are gonna miss Flanigan, but they can be a better team when he returns and be ready to make one of those late-season/postseason runs like that Final Four team in 2019.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 21 years to the release of an Academy Award winning movie that artfully captured one of the greatest eras in music history. On Sept. 13, 2000, Almost Famous was first released in U.S. theaters. Written and directed by Cameron Crowe, it’s a semi-autographical account of Crowe’s time as a young writer for Rolling Stone magazine during the 1970’s covering bands such as the Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers, Led Zeppelin and Poco. The movie tells the story of teenager William Miller, played by Patrick Fugit, trying to write a story about the fictional band, Stillwater, and frontman Russell Hammond, played by Billy Crudup. It also stars Kate Hudson as groupie Penny Lane and Frances McDormand as Elaine Miller, Williams over-protective mother.

Crowe grew up in San Diego, Calif., skipping kindergarten and two grades in elementary school. He began writing music reviews for his high school paper and submitting them to Cream magazine at age 13. He graduated in 1972 at age 15 and a year later had been hired and given his first assignment by Rolling Stone, a story on the Allman Brothers Band. He wrote the screenplay to Fast Times at Ridgemont High in 1981 after spending a year as an undercover student at Clairemont High School in San Diego. Crowe then served as director for 1989’s Say Anything and as writer and director for 1992’s Singles and 1996’s Jerry Maguire. His writing, directing and producing credits also include 2001’s Vanilla Sky, 2005’s Elizabethtown and 2015’s Aloha. He was married to Nancy Wilson of the band Heart from 1986-2010 and she wrote most of the music for Almost Famous.

Crowe based the band Stillwater on a composite of the groups he covered as a teenager. Brad Pitt was originally cast as Hammond but he and Crowe decided he wasn’t a good fit for the role during rehearsals. The scene with Hammond jumping into a pool from a rooftop is based on a similar incident with Duane Allman at a San Francisco hotel. Hudson’s Penny Lane is based on a real person, Pennie Lane Trumbull, who formed the Flying Garter Girls Group, which served as groupies for a number of bands during the 1970’s. The film received four Academy Award nominations and won for Best Compilation Soundtrack. It also won Golden Globes for Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress and was ranked the 71st greatest film of all time by the Hollywood Reporter in 2014. The soundtrack features a number of songs and artists from that era including The Allman Brothers’ One Way Out, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Simple Man and Elton John’s Tiny Dancer, which is part of one of the movie’s best scenes.