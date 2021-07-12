BMatt’s Monday musings

Within the span of 34 hours, the Tigers doubled their commit list from three to six and added three quality players. Three players that should eventually develop into starters.

AUBURN | Everybody can take a big sigh of relief. Auburn was not, in fact, going to wrap up its 2022 recruiting class with just three signees.

Auburn got a good one in McPherson. Most of y’all already know he was ranked the No. 1 kicker at Kohl’s Kicking camp, including making a 65-yard field goal. He also finished as the No. 4 punter.

McPherson has a great chance to continue a two-decade long streak of quality field goal kicking at Auburn. It’s really been 2002 since AU struggled at the position, and that was just an off-year by Damon Duval, who was a senior at the time.

That streak has included John Vaughn, Wes Byrum, Cody Parkey, Daniel Carlson and Anders Carlson. Those five made 271 of 357 (75.9 percent) of their field goals from 2003-2020 and compromise five of AU’s top seven all-time kickers in field goals made.

Riley-Ducker has the look of a future star. He’s got length, excellent hands and plays with a bit of a mean streak. Give him a year or two to add more weight and strength and he could be the every-down tight end AU has been missing in its lineup since C.J. Uzomah’s last couple of seasons in 2013-14.

The fact that Iowa offered and actively recruited Riley-Ducker says a lot. The Hawkeyes had two tight ends selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and 2017 fifth-round pick George Kittle was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and 19.

Summer camps are a great way to evaluate players in-person, especially wide receivers and defensive backs. I’ve seen plenty of unheralded players earn offers after an AU camp and go on to have outstanding careers, and Wooden could certainly be next.

He’s an athletic safety who is adept at defending receivers down the field or making physical tackles near the line of scrimmage. If he’s got the work ethic and toughness of his older brother, Colby Wooden, AU’s added a future star to its secondary.

***

The 2021 NBA Draft is still two and a half weeks away, but it could be a historical one for Auburn. The Tigers have had eight first round picks in program history but never two at one time. Sharife Cooper and JT Thor could change that with both getting serious first-round talk over the past couple of weeks.

Of those eight first rounders, Bruce Pearl has been responsible for two in the last two drafts and could double that in 2021. Pearl is the only AU coach to have first rounders in back-to-back seasons.

And as amazing as this would have sounded eight years ago, Pearl could do it again with Jabari Smith and Allen Flanigan in 2022.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 50 years to a radio advertisement that led to a famous T.V. commercial and a hit song. On July 12, 1971, radio stations begin running an ad titled, I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke. The jingle was created by Bill Backer, the creative director for McCann Erickson advertising agency, who was stuck in Shannon, Ireland after his plane was forced to land due to foggy conditions in London. After spending the night, Backer saw happy tourists enjoying cokes in the airport cafe and he wrote on the back of a napkin, “I’ve got to teach the world to sing. I’d like to buy the world a home and furnish it with love.” The Hillside Singers recorded the original song and as soon as the ad hit the radio airwaves, it starting being requested. It eventually peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was re-recorded by the New Seekers and that version peaked at No. 7.

The New Seekers were formed in London in 1969 by Keith Potger, after his Australian group, The Seekers, broke up. The New Seekers got their own series on Scottish T.V. in 1970 called, Finders, Seekers, which lasted for just seven shows. Potger left the group shortly before their big break in 1971 when they released a cover of the song, Never Ending Song of Love, which peaked at No. 2 on the British charts. I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing, was recorded in 1971, and the group had two other big hits: 1972’s Beg, Steal or Borrow and 73’s You Won’t Find Another Fool Like Me. The group disbanded in 1974 but then reformed in 1976. The New Seekers, which includes 21 current and past members, produced 17 albums and last toured in 2012.

The popularity of the song and ad prompted Coke to film a commercial, which Backer decided to do on a hillside in Manziana, Italy with a $100,000 budget. Backer hired 500 people from more than 20 different countries to stand on the hillside and lip-sync the lyrics. Delays and weather pushed the cost up to $250,000, which was the most expensive commercial made at the time. It was directed by Roberto Malenotti. A holiday version of the ad was filmed a few years later, which featured the people at night holding candles in the shape of a Christmas tree. In 2000, Channel 4 and the Sunday Times ranked the song 16th in the 100 Greatest T.V. Ads. In 2005, ITV ranked it 10th in its list of the greatest ads of all time.