BMatt’s Monday musings

You can be mad at the NCAA all you want. And hey, I agree. It’s a bloated and myopic organization that lacks any common sense.

What’s going to matter to you if your college football team has to forfeit a game or miss out on a potential conference or national championship due to COVID, is why your team wasn’t fully vaccinated or why the unvaccinated members weren’t adequately monitored or kept separate.

AUBURN | It doesn’t matter what you think of the COVID-19 pandemic. It doesn’t matter what you think of the COVID vaccine or vaccines in general.

But the NCAA has rules. Conferences have rules. And there’s no reason to expect they’ll be any different this fall than the ones that knocked N.C. State out of the College World Series last week or VCU out of the men’s basketball tournament, or Michigan and Notre Dame’s ice hockey teams out of their postseason.

Before COVID hit, NCSU was playing as good as anybody in Omaha and was just a few wins away from its first national championship in any sport since Jim Valvano led the men’s basketball team to a thrilling title in 1983.

Here’s how it went down according to D1Baseball, which published a detailed story Sunday night.

Each unvaccinated player is required to be tested when they arrive at a championship event and then undergo regular testing during the event, usually the day before a game. N.C. State had one unvaccinated player test positive Tuesday and three more Friday. All unvaccinated players were then removed from team and NCSU had to play with a limited roster Friday, losing to Vanderbilt 3-1. The number of positive tests caused the NCAA to declare a breakout and test the vaccinated players late Friday night and four more tested positive, bringing the total to eight. That’s when the NCAA declared NCSU a “no contest” for Saturday’s game and Vandy moved into the championship series.

That’s absolutely devastating for N.C. State and its supporters.

Now, imagine winning the SEC West but sending the second-place team to Atlanta instead because of a COVID outbreak. What about forfeiting a playoff game because of too many positives.

Even the idea of losing your best player — say an All-Conference running back or a starting quarterback — for a key rivalry game in October or November could devastate a team and its chances of winning a championship.

College football programs generate tens of millions of dollars. The coaches and administrators that support those programs make huge salaries. It’s their job to protect that revenue stream.

If they’re not doing everything in their power to ensure the players they’ve invested so much money and time in recruiting, developing and coaching are ready to go for each and every game this fall, then they’re not doing their jobs.

I feel terrible for NCSU, especially their fans, but they’ve known the rules and protocols for months. It’s a lesson learned the hard way.

Football coaches and administrators better be paying attention and learn those lessons right now.

***

Just a quick update from last week with the dead period returning today. A week ago, the 14 SEC teams had combined for just 11 total commits in the month of June. I expected that number to grow significantly and it has. There were 16 new commitments last week bring the total to 27 in the month of June.

Here’s how it looks heading into the last couple of days of June: Alabama (2), Arkansas (2), Auburn (0), Florida (4), Georgia (1), Kentucky (1), LSU (0), Mississippi State (2), Missouri (1), Ole Miss (2), South Carolina (6), Tennessee (1), Texas A&M (3) and Vanderbilt (2).

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 24 years to a family tragedy that inspired a hit song, which immortalized two octogenarians. On Saturday, June 28, 1997, Raymond (88) and Lela (83) Howard left their home in Belton, Texas for the 10-mile drive to Temple for Pioneer Day. It was an annual trek for the couple that were married in 1986 after becoming widowed in their 70s. However, when they didn’t return by that evening, family became worried, contacted the police and a search commenced. Tony Scalzo, the bass player for the band, Fastball, read a news story about the missing couple a few days later. He started following the story and eventually put pen to paper and wrote one of the band’s biggest hits, The Way, which chronicles the story of Raymond and Lela.

Fastball was formed in Austin, Texas, in 1995 and continues to make albums and tour to this day. It consists of Scalzo, Miles Zuniga on guitar, and Joey Shuffield on drums. The trio have created seven studio albums with their biggest hits being 1998’s The Way and ’99’s Out of My Head, both from their second album, All the Pain Money Can Buy.

Raymond and Lela were spotted several times and even stopped by police in Arkansas for driving without their headlights on, but the officer didn’t know they were missing and let them go. The 13-day search finally came to an end when two boys in Hot Springs, Ark., noticed a bad odor, which eventually led to police finding the Howard’s maroon Oldsmobile at the bottom of a 25-foot cliff, 430 miles from their home.

Almost immediately after the song was released, the Howard family realized it was about Raymond and Lela. They consider it an honor. “She would have loved that,” Lela’s son, Hal Ray Copeland, told KVUE in 2017. The Way spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the U.S. Modern Rock charts and is ranked by VH1 as the 94th best song of the 1990s. It was nominated for two Grammy Awards — Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal and Best Long Form Music Video.