BMatt’s Monday musings

Equally telling is that only two of those 10 commitments rank among the top 250 prospects in the nation — Alabama running back Le’Veon Moss is No. 141 and Florida athlete Shemar Jones is No. 211.

The first three weeks of visits following a 15-month dead period have produced just 11 total commitments among 14 SEC schools. Six schools including Auburn have yet to earn a June commitment while just three schools — Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina — have multiple commitments this month with two apiece.

There is a noticeable trend, however, with two players committing the first week of June, three the second week and six this past week.

I’d be surprised if there wasn’t a flurry of commitments this upcoming week before the dead period shuts down visits again from June 28-July 25.

Auburn has already hosted 17 official visitors and numerous unofficial visitors including camps. The Tigers have six more officials scheduled for the final week.

A good portion of those prospects have left AU saying they want to complete 3-5 visits before making a decision and plan to announce that decision sometime between the final trip and the start of their senior season.

That probably means a number of commitments the final week of June through the first week of July, more at the end of July as preseason camps get underway and more at the end of August right before the season starts.

Of course, there’s no guarantee predicting what a 17 or 18-year old high school prospect is going to do. But considering the high number of visits going on across college football, it would be a surprise if there’s not a corresponding high number of commitments that follow in the coming weeks and months.

Auburn, which has just three commitments in the 2022 class, could be a little slower than other SEC schools mainly because of a brand new staff and several visitors saying they want to see what Auburn looks like this fall.

The record on the field isn’t necessarily a great indicator of what type of recruiting class a staff will sign, especially when it’s a new group taking over a program like Auburn, but it would certainly benefit the Tigers to have a good September and be competitive in games against Penn State, LSU and Georgia — all three in first six games this fall.

For those curious, here’s a list of the SEC commitments in June…

Alabama (1): 4-star RB Le’Veon Moss

Arkansas (0)

Auburn (0)

Florida (2): 4-star ATH Shemar Jones, 4-star WR C.J. Smith

Georgia (0)

Kentucky (0)

LSU (0)

Mississippi State (2): 4-star DE Donterry Russell, 3-star OL Lucas Taylor

Missouri (1): 4-star DB Marcus Scott II

Ole Miss (0)

South Carolina (2): 3-star DB Jyvonte McClendon, 3-star DT Jamaal Whyce

Tennessee (1): 3-star RB Dylan Sampson

Texas A&M (1): 4-star LB Martrell Harris Jr.

Vanderbilt (1): 2-star OL Levi Harber

