AuburnSports - BMatt’s Monday musings

Even though it was put together in just a handful of days, it came off quite well. A bigger than expected crowd, a beautiful sunny day and the first opportunity for a regular Auburn fan to sit through an entire practice in 13 years.

For the boys from Boise, this was a great opportunity for a first, still socially distanced, get-together with the Auburn family. For the fans, it was a chance to watch a little Auburn football in Jordan-Hare, see the players after an intense seven weeks of winter workouts and see this new coaching staff in action for the first time.

It was another step forward in Harsin winning the hearts and minds of Auburn people that have been through a rough stretch of AU athletics and a pandemic. It opens the door for people to feel like they’re invested in the program again.

It helps build a more personal relationship.

There was some strategy to it, of course. It allowed recruits to come by and see the players and the stadium and the campus, even if AU’s staff couldn’t have contact with them.

And just the idea of an open practice sets Harsin apart from the previous two staffs that seemed to be overly paranoid and secretive.

It’s a refreshing change for the better.

In today’s musical journey, we go back 36 years to rise of an album that included one of the greatest sports songs of all time. On March 23, 1985, John Fogerty’s Centerfield hit No. 1 on the U.S. album charts for the first time. It contained several hit songs including Centerfield, which remains a staple at baseball parks across the country. The album, which also includes The Old Man Down the Road and Rock and Roll Girls, has sold over 2 million copies and is certified double-platinum. The album cover includes an old fielder’s glove and Centerfield written across in the style of a baseball team logo. It was Fogerty’s first album after a nine-year hiatus.

Fogerty was born in Berkeley, Calif., in 1945 and attended El Cerrito High School where he met Doug Clifford and Stu Cook, who formed a band with him and Fogerty’s older brother, Tom. They began as Blue Velvet, then Golliwogs in 1964 and became Creedence Clearwater Revival in 1968 with the release of their self-titled first album that included their first hit single, Susie Q. The band was one of the headliners at Woodstock in 1969. Fogerty was the main writer, lead singer and lead guitarist for the band. Proud Mary was another big hit but the band eventually broke up in 1972 due to disagreements over money and artistic control. It resulted in multiple lawsuits and John refusing to play with Clifford and Cook at CCR’s 1993 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

It was those legal disputes that played a part in Fogerty not recording for nine years. He came up with the opening guitar riff before writing the lyrics to the title song from Centerfield. He drew inspiration from Yankee Stadium and mentions Joe DiMaggio, Yankee centerfielder, Willie Mays and Ty Cobb in the lyrics. Fogerty said he was inspired by Jackie Robinson to right the line, “A-roudin’ third, I’m headed for home. It’s a brown-eyed handsome man.” It also references the Mudville Nine from the poem Casey at the Bat. Fogerty says the song combines two of his passions, baseball and rock and roll. Centerfield is played continuously at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Fogerty played it live at the 2010 induction to honor its 25th Anniversary with Mays in attendance.