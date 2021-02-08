AuburnSports - BMatt’s Monday musings

The plans for the new $91.9 million Football Performance Center aren’t just enough to get by or a disjointed addition with no eye on the big picture. They’re everything Auburn’s football program needs right now and should serve those needs for many, many years to come.

AUBURN | After a couple of decades of misfires, Auburn got it right this time. Bullseye.

At a time when Auburn’s athletic department has taken a big hit in revenue due to COVID and coming just a couple of months after having to sink more than $30 million into firing a coaching staff and then hiring a new one, makes it even more extraordinary.

This is a bold move, it shows REAL vision, and it comes from an athletic director that had to execute an end around of his own power brokers in order to hire Bryan Harsin just weeks earlier.

The project started out as a $40-50 million football-only facility. It would have been nice, built on the same location, but would have been separate from Auburn’s practice fields and indoor facility.

Much like Auburn’s renovations of Jordan-Hare Stadium over the last 20 years, it would have been a solid addition without a plan for how it fits into the big picture.

Instead, Auburn is getting a fully functional, all-in-one football facility that will be the home for its coaches, staff and players. When those players aren’t in class or their dorm rooms, they’ll be at the Football Performance Center working out, practicing, learning, developing and having fun.

When recruits visit, it’s this facility that will give them their first and lasting impression of Auburn’s football program. I doubt they’ll even notice that dark, concrete monolith called the athletic complex that’s held that role since 1989.

Auburn needed this, badly. It was falling too far behind its rivals and this facility will allow it to catchup in one of the most important areas. I don’t know how Greene pulled this off, but this is his legacy. Perhaps he will provide Auburn with more in the coming years, but this is a big one.

This is no half-measure and Auburn will be better for it.

***

This is the youngest roster in Bruce Pearl’s 27 years as a head coach. He’s called this a developmental season several times.

Judging by the reaction to Saturday’s 86-84 overtime loss to Ole Miss, many of Auburn’s fans weren’t listening. This is what I’d say to them: Act like you’ve been here before.

Because you have.

Back in 2019, that Final Four team lost three consecutive games at the end of January. It then lost two more back-to-back including a 60-55 home loss to Ole Miss in February before getting blown out by 27 points in Lexington 10 days later.

Auburn turned that humiliating defeat at Kentucky into 12 consecutive wins including a rematch with the Wildcats in the Elite Eight.

This year’s team won’t be playing in the postseason, but the lessons learned during this stretch of three consecutive losses can and will be used by Pearl for growth.

That’s what he does. Pearl build teams and he builds programs. The majority of this team is coming back in 2021-22. They’re a talented group and there’s more talent coming this summer. This group’s shining moment is still more than 13 months away.

Pearl is the best men’s basketball coach in school history. Recognize that. Appreciate that, and try to show a little more poise when this team loses its next game.

***

Going to make this one short and sweet. Super Bowl LV was a perfect example of what happens to a great Kansas City offense and a great quarterback in Patrick Mahomes when a team is struggling in pass protection, especially at offensive tackle.

***

In today’s musical journey we go back 50 years and the release of one of the greatest albums of all time. On Feb. 10, 1971, Carole King released her second studio album, Tapestry. The album has gone on to earn over $14 million in worldwide sales, which ranks 81st all time. It received four Grammys in 1972 including Album of the Year and is ranked by Rolling Stone as the 25th best album of all time.

Carol Joan Klein was born in 1942 in Manhattan, N.Y., the daughter of a firefighter and teacher. Her parents discovered she had perfect pitch at age 4 and often showed off her skill at dinner parties. She starting using Carole King as her stage name at James Madison High School where she briefly dated Neil Sedaka, formed a band called the Co-Sines and made demo records with her friend, Paul Simon. At Queens College, she met Gerry Goffin, who became her songwriting partner and eventually the first of her four husbands. The duo had their first big success writing the Shirelles No. 1 hit Will You Love Me Tomorrow in 1959, and had a number of songwriting hits in the 60s including Aretha Franklin’s (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman. She has written or co-written 118 songs that have made Billboard Hot 100 and was inducted into both the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Hall of Fames.

After a decade concentrating on writing, King returned to the studio in the 1970’s. She recorded Tapestry at A&M Recording Studios in Hollywood alongside Joni Mitchell and James Taylor, who was also recording his album, Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon. Taylor's cover of King’s You’ve Got a Friend became a No. 1 hit. Tapestry had several hits including It’s Too Late and I Feel the Earth Move, which both peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. charts. The lyrics to It’s Too Late were written by Toni Stern about her breakup with Taylor. Tapestry topped the album chart for 15 consecutive weeks in 1971 and remained on the charts for 313 weeks, second only to Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, which charted for 724 consecutive weeks.