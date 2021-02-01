AuburnSports - BMatt’s Monday musings

Twelve years ago and 53 days after he was hired, Gene Chizik announced his first AU class. This was back before the early signing date so there was much more work for him and his staff to do at the time.

They ended up with the 19th-ranked class, ninth in the SEC, but a number of those players wound up playing a big part in Auburn winning the national championship just two years later.

Nick Fairley won the Lombardi Award while Demond Washington, Daren Bates and Nosa Eguae were all starters on defense. Eltoro Freeman started three games and Dee Ford one during the 2010 season. Onterio McCalebb, Philip Lutzenkirchen and Emory Blake were starters or key contributors on offense. Only three of the nine were four-stars.

All those players signed with Auburn just a couple of months after it finished 5-7 overall, 2-6 in the SEC and Tommy Tuberville and his entire staff were fired.

That doesn’t mean Auburn’s going to win the 2022 national championship, but it does mean that this group, regardless of their final ranking, has the potential to do big things at Auburn over the next four to five years.

***

Staying with recruiting, Harsin and his staff deserve major kudos for landing Colby Smith Sunday night. He’s the first true high school offensive tackle Auburn has signed since 2017, which says a lot about the issues with the previous staff.

The Tigers had two offensive tackles committed in 2021 but both ended up flipping to other schools, which happens, but AU had no immediate plans to replace them with another high school tackle or two. If Gus Malzahn had remained, it would have been another year of bringing in transfers and JUCO signees to fill the offensive tackle void.

Going a fourth consecutive year without signing a high school offensive tackle should be a fireable offense. Turns out, it was.

Now, Harsin and new offensive line coach Will Friend still need to plug the hole at left tackle with a veteran transfer, but at least Auburn has finally signed a high school offensive tackle and hopefully Smith will be the first of many to come.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 51 years and an arrest that led to the creation of the most famous song from the world’s greatest-ever jam band. On Jan. 31, 1970, the Grateful Dead were arrested for possession of LSD and barbiturates by the New Orleans police department, which prompted the band to compose the song, Truckin'. Legend has it that the band had run into trouble with the mob in Texas, which set them up when they returned to their hotel after playing a concert at the Warehouse in New Orleans with Fleetwood Mac as the opener. A few weeks earlier the cops had raided the same hotel when Jefferson Airplane was staying there for a concert. A total of 19 people were charged in the Dead raid although most of the charges were eventually dropped. The Grateful Dead used up most of their money on bail so they convinced Fleetwood Mac to stay for a second concert the next day.

The Grateful Dead formed in Palo Alto, Calif., in 1965 during the counterculture era of the 1960’s. Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Ron ‘Pigpen’ McKernan. Phil Lesh and Bill Kreutzmann had all played together in various bands in the San Francisco area before coming together in a band called the Warlocks, which was changed to the Grateful Dead after they learned of another band with the same name. The name came from Jerry Garcia, who picked it out randomly from a dictionary. The Grateful Dead toured during their entire 30 years, playing over 2,300 concerts until the death of Garcia in 1995. Many of the band members continued to tour over the next 20 years including the Dead tour in 2009 and Fare Thee Well tour in 2015. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and is ranked by Rolling Stone as the 57th best band of all time. The Grateful Dead have sold more than 35 million albums worldwide.

Truckin', which was included on the 1975 album America Beauty, is recognized by the U.S Library of Congress as a national treasure. It’s highest spot on the U.S. charts was 64th in 1971, but it’s become a staple of classic rock stations and the most recognizable of the band’s songs along with Touch of Grey. Truckin' has been performed 520 times during Dead concerts, which ranks eighth among their songs. It contains the lyrics: Busted, down on Bourbon Street; Set up, like a bowling pin, and Houston, too close to New Orleans.