AuburnSports - BMatt’s Monday musings

His first moves were to hire offensive and defensive coordinators that both have extensive SEC experience. He’s then worked with both Mike Bobo and Derek Mason to fill out the rest of the staff.

I was impressed at the time, but I’m even more impressed with how he’s building his staff. It’s being structured in a way that says a lot about Harsin and the kind of coach he’s going to be at Auburn.

That tells me right away that Harsin believes in hiring accomplished coaches and then listening and trusting them to do their job, and part of that job, at least initially, is helping him build a staff. Coaches as talented and experienced as Bobo and Mason aren’t going to be afraid to offer up their opinions, and it appears Harsin is not afraid to listen.

Of the seven on-the-field hires he’s made so far, only two come directly from Boise State and another has been retained from the previous Auburn staff. Of the four other hires including the coordinators, three have extensive SEC experience and another, cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, played at Auburn and is one of those young, up-and-coming coaches that every staff needs.

The other thing about this staff that stands out, and it may be the most important, is that it’s packed with good recruiters. Mason, Bobo and offensive line coach Will Friend already have established reputations as good recruiters. Etheridge, running backs coach Carnell Williams, tight ends coach Brad Bedell and inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding are all younger coaches that are developing strong recruiting acumens.

Judging by some of the candidates mentioned for the final three spots, this is going to be a very strong recruiting staff, which is something this Auburn program desperately needs, along with a head coach that makes recruiting a day-to-day priority.

Under Gus Malzahn, Auburn usually signed a top 10-15 recruiting class. If the Tigers want to challenge Alabama, LSU and Georgia on an annual basis, they’ll need to seriously compete for a spot in the top five.

Early returns lead me to believe Harsin gets it.

***

Sharife Cooper was everything he was made out to be and then some. That’s the most impressive debut for an Auburn basketball player I’ve ever seen. It was so good it’s hard for me to wrap my mind around how much better he can become as he gains experience.

And it’s not just his direct impact when it comes to scoring or assists, but it’s how much better he makes everybody else on the floor. That was JT Thor’s best career game and I thought Dylan Cardwell played well too.

Get Justin Powell back playing his more natural position at the two guard and Allen Flanigan playing just the two and the three, and suddenly Auburn is so much better in the backcourt.

If Cooper is a one-and-done, then enjoy the heck out of these next 15 games and then watch him flourish in the NBA. If the Tigers are fortunate to have Cooper back for a second season, he’ll be cutting down some nets and Auburn will be celebrating championships.

Cooper is that good and Bruce Pearl and his staff will have a loaded and experienced roster around him in 2021-22.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 16 years and the closing of a children’s home that was the inspiration for one of the greatest songs of all time. On Jan. 12, 2005, Strawberry Field children’s home closed in Liverpool, England. The estate was bought by the Salvation Army in 1934 and first opened as a children’s home two years later. John Lennon, a member of the Beatles, grew up nearby and played on the property as a child. It inspired his hit song, Strawberry Fields Forever, which is listed by Rolling Stone as the 76th best song of all time and the 3rd best by the Beatles.

The Strawberry Field grounds held a garden party every summer that Lennon would attend and he often scaled the walls of the estate to play with the children there. The school administrators complained about Lennon’s intrusions and one time escorted him home where his Aunt Mimi told him to never trespass there again and he replied, “They can’t hang you for it.” That inspired a line in the song, ‘Nothing to get hung about.’ Lennon began writing the song in late 1966 coming off a controversial tour. He later said the song represented how he felt different all of his life. The Beatles started recording the song at Abbey Road Studios on Nov. 24, 1966 and settled on the final version 26 takes later on Dec. 22. It was originally scheduled to be part of the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album but the record company forced them to put it out as a single. Lennon considered it is finest work with the Beatles.

The Strawberry Field home served about 40 children at a time, first only girls before boys were included in the 1950’s. The Salvation Army opened up the grounds to the public in 2019. The original gates, which are painted red with Strawberry Field written on each gatepost, have become a gathering spot for Beatles fans.