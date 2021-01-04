AuburnSports - BMatt’s Monday musings

The game also allowed Harsin to see many of Auburn’s personnel issues that have plagued the team all season starting with the offensive line.

The game pretty much went as expected considering the Tigers were without seven starters, with an interim head coach and a lot of uncertainty, and playing a Northwestern team that had about twice as many practices to prepare.

AUBURN | Perhaps the most important takeaway from Auburn’s loss in the Citrus Bowl was that Bryan Harsin was there to see it in person.

PFF gave Auburn’s run blocking a 52.0 grade, the lowest of the season and pass blocking a 58.8, which is about average for a team that finished 41st in the nation allowing 1.82 sacks per game. Auburn’s two starting tackles in the game finished with pass blocking ratings below 35, worst on the team. Nick Brahms (86.4) and Tashawn Manning (85.5) had the best ratings .

The lack of an edge pass rusher was also evident again against the Wildcats. Auburn had one sack, which came from Owen Pappoe, a blitzing linebacker. The Tigers Buck linebackers combined for one quarterback hurry as Peyton Ramsey completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 291 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The lack of productive depth was more than evident. AU’s defense clearly wore down in the second half, allowing 145 of Northwestern’s 166 rushing yards and giving up three consecutive touchdowns after AU cut the lead to 14-13.

Owen Pappoe played 74 snaps and Zakoby McClain 70. The linebacker with the third-most snaps was freshman Cam Riley with 13.

Without Tank Bigsby, Auburn’s running backs averaged 2.3 yards per carry and didn’t have one rush of 10 yards or more.

Offensive tackle has to be the top priority for Harsin and his new staff this offseason. Finding an edge pass rusher and adding depth at key positions such as linebacker and running back would also be very beneficial.

The two-year championship project in basketball is still in its building and learning stage. We knew this young team was going to take some lumps during the early portion of conference play and that’s happening right now.

And that will change.

These players are too talented and Bruce Pearl and his staff are too good at developing their players for it not too. In 14 months this team, with some notable additions, will be gearing up for another Final Four run. It will have as high an upside as any team that’s played at Auburn.

But that’s still a long time away and there’s still a lot of growing and maturing to go between now and then.

The month of January is going to offer a lot of challenges to a team that’s started 0-2 in SEC play. The rest of the month sets up like this: at Ole Miss, Alabama, at Georgia, Kentucky, at Arkansas, at South Carolina, No. 12 Missouri and at No. 2 Baylor.

That’s a brutal stretch.

It’s important that these players stay confident as they go through this building period, and AU’s staff will certainly make that a priority. It should be a priority for Auburn's supporters too because there's a pretty bright light at the end of this tunnel.

In today’s musical journey, we go back 48 years and a bit of a quiet start for a rock and roll legend. On Jan. 5, 1973, Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen released his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. It didn’t garner much interest, selling just 25,000 copies in the first year. Of course, two years later, Springsteen and his E Street Band released Born to Run, which became a worldwide hit and launched them into a long and prosperous career.

Springsteen was born and raised in New Jersey. He bought his first guitar at the age of 14 after seeing the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. He was drafted for the Vietnam War at 19 but failed the physical because of a concussion he suffered during a motorcycle accident a couple of years earlier. Springsteen performed in various bands and at various venues around Jersey during the 60’s and early 70’s, playing with many future members of the E Street Band including Steven Van Zandt, Danny Federici, Vini Lopez and Clarence Clemons. His most popular album was his seventh, 1984’s Born in the U.S.A., which included seven top 10 hits and has sold over 30 million copies. Springsteen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1999. The Boss has sold over 150 million records worldwide, won 25 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award and a Tony.

Back to that debut album. It didn’t have a hit but one of the singles, Blinded By The Light, was released by Manfred Mann's Earth Band in 1977 and reached No. 1 in the U.S. Springsteen’s version included the line, “cut loose like a deuce,” which was changed to, “revved up like a deuce,” by Mann. Springsteen has written or co-written several songs that have become hits for other artists including Because the Night by Patti Smith and others, and Fire by the Pointer Sisters.