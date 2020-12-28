AuburnSports - BMatt’s Monday musings

Gus Malzahn, Gene Chizik, Doug Barfield and Shug Jordan were all Auburn assistant coaches. Tommy Tuberville and Pat Dye both had SEC ties. Terry Bowden was hired after six years at Samford.

You have to go all the way back to Earl Brown in 1948 to find a coach that came to Auburn with no ties to the school, SEC or state of Alabama.

AUBURN | Bold is how I’d describe the move by Auburn president Jay Gogue and athletic director Allen Greene to take hold of the coaching search and make a very outside-the-box-hire in Bryan Harsin.

The closest Harsin has been to Auburn is one year as the head coach at Arkansas State and two years as the offensive coordinator at Texas.

Does Auburn need some fresh ideas, an outsider that can assess all aspects of the football program from recruiting to development to staffing? I’d say yes. I think it will be a positive. But I also think the Tigers could have been successful with a coach that had closer ties to the program.

For me, it’s not Harsin’s outsider status that’s ultimately going to make a difference in how successful he is at Auburn. It’s his competitiveness.

If there’s one big takeaway from his 65-minute introductory press conference Thursday afternoon, it’s his competitiveness and the competitiveness he expects from his coaches and players.

That can make a big difference at Auburn, especially when it comes to competing for elite players in recruiting and setting high standards for player development and production.

A big difference.

Harsin is young by head coaching standards and he appears highly motivated. He took this job because he wanted a challenge. He wants to compete with the best-of-the-best, and he’ll get that opportunity in the SEC West, which has produced six national champions in the last 10 years and 11 of the last 12 SEC champions.

It doesn’t get anymore competitive than that and Harsin is here for it all.

**

In today’s musical journey, we go back 29 years and one of the only appearances together by three of the greatest bands of the 1990’s. On Dec. 27, 1991, Pearl Jam, Nirvana and Red Hot Chili Peppers opened up the first of a one-week mini-tour at the LA Sports Arena. Nirvana was a late addition, filling in for the Smashing Pumpkins. The tour made stops in San Diego, Tempe and New York City before coming to an end with a New Year’s Eve show at the Cow’s Palace in San Francisco. Pearl Jam was the opening act just four months after releasing their debut album, Ten, followed by Nirvana, which had released Nevermind three months earlier on the same day as Red Hot Chili Peppers, the headliners, released Blood Sugar Sex Magik. In many ways, these three bands and those three albums dominated and defined that era of grunge and alternative rock. SPIN called it the Holy Grail of early 90s alt shows.

Those three albums have sold over 60 million copies worldwide combined. Rolling Stone ranks Ten the 209th best album of all-time and the No. 1 greatest debut albums, Nevermind 17th all-time and Blood Sugar Sex Magik 310th. The set lists from the concerts included Pearl Jam’s Alive, Even Flow and Flea joining in for a cover of Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit, Nirvana’s Come As You Are, Lithium, Polly and Smells Like Teen Spirit, and RHCP’s Higher Ground, Give It Away and Under the Bridge.

In Rolling Stone’s review of the finale at the Cow’s Palace, they said it overshadowed the annual New Year’s Eve concert by the Grateful Dead at the Oakland Coliseum and that Nirvana stole the show. “Nirvana played a taut forty-five-minute set that completely wrecked what was left of the audience’s composure. Members of the mosh pit, which stretched from the stage to the back of the arena, were being thrown in the air like clods of dirt caught up in a live minefield.”