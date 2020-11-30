AuburnSports - BMatt’s Monday musings

So yes, there’s been periods when Auburn bested its three biggest rivals on a more regular basis. But I’d say the difference between then and now is more about what’s happened at Alabama, Georgia and LSU, then at Auburn.

When you go back another eight years, the Tigers’ record against the big three is almost exactly the same at 8-16. It gets better eight years before that with a 15-9 record from 1997-04. From 1989-96 when AU didn’t play LSU every season, it’s 11-10-1 and it’s 11-7 from 1981-88.

AUBURN | With Saturday’s loss in the 85th Iron Bowl, Gus Malzahn fell to 8-17 against Auburn’s three biggest rivals — Alabama, Georgia and LSU. That’s not good and not at all what Auburn fans desire or expect from its football program.

It starts with Nick Saban, who transformed both LSU and Alabama into programs that compete for championships on a regular basis. In his five years at LSU from 2001-04, he won two SEC and one national championship. The recruiting class he left at LSU helped win another national title in 2007. Les Miles and Ed Orgeron have kept the program very competitive over the past 16 seasons since including a national title last year.

In his 14 seasons with the Tide, Saban has won five national championships and is the favorite to win a sixth this season. By the way, Bear Bryant won six national championships in 25 years at Alabama with two of them being awarded before bowl losses in 1964 and 73. In the 24 season between Bryant and Saban, Alabama won three SEC and one national championship, and was 10-14 against Auburn.

Malzahn is competing head-to-head in recruiting and on the field with perhaps the best coach and the most successful era in the history of college football.

Georgia has just been amazingly consistent since hiring Mark Richt in 2001 and replacing him with Kirby Smart in 2016. The Bulldogs are averaging 9.9 wins per season, have had 13 seasons of 10 or more wins and just one losing season in 19 years.

No team in the country, especially one with championship expectations, has to play three teams of that caliber every season. That’s not going to change with Malzahn as head coach or somebody else.

That doesn’t mean AU couldn’t do better, starting with recruiting, but it could also do worse.

***

The biggest difference between Auburn and the current top three teams in the league has been and remains recruiting.

The top three teams combined to sign 11 of the 35 5-stars in the 2020 class and 28 Rivals100 players. Auburn signed three out of the Rivals100. It was a similar situation in 2019: Alabama, Georgia and LSU combined to sign 10 5-stars and 24 out of the Rivals100 while Auburn landed one 5-star, Bo Nix, and four out of the top 100.

In 2018, the big three signed 12 5-stars and 20 out of the Rivals100. AU signed two Rivals100 prospects — Joey Gatewood and Asa Martin — and neither are on the current roster.

It’s hard to compete on the field against teams that are signing two, three and as many as four times the number of impact players in every class.

There’s not one reason why Auburn is behind in recruiting, but Saban changed the game when he made the head coach the point man for recruiting elite players instead of letting assistants do all the work and then being the closer, which is how it was done up until the early 2000’s. Many other head coaches were and continue to be slow to adapt.

Malzahn deserves criticism here. He hasn’t done enough day-to-day recruiting and it’s cost AU on some of their top targets over the years. It’s something I believe he’s improved on over the past couple of years, but it’s clearly not enough. AU is 39th in the current Rivals team recruiting rankings. Alabama is first, LSU fourth and Georgia fifth.

The beat goes on.

***

Auburn has some other issues in recruiting as well when it comes to facilities.

LSU has continued to upgrade Tiger Stadium over the years and it currently seats 102,321, making it the sixth-largest stadium in the NCAA. LSU also built a Football Operations Center in 2006 that includes the coaches’ offices, meeting rooms, weight room, lockers, and player’s lounge. The building underwent a $28 million renovation last year that added 25,000 square feet to the locker room and dining area.

Sanford Stadium is the ninth-largest in the country with a capacity of 92,746. Georgia built a new indoor practice facility with a lot of amenities in 2017, renovated the west end zone in 2018 and has started an $80 million renovation and addition to Butts-Mehre, its football operations building.

Bryant-Denny has a capacity of 101,821, seventh-largest in the NCAA, and just went under phase one of a renovation with a $92.5 million price tag. Alabama just completed another renovation of their football-only facility, which included a new locker room and expanded weight room, and has a 97,000 square foot indoor practice facility that was last renovated in 2009

Jordan-Hare Stadium is the 12th-largest stadium with a capacity of 87,451. Auburn built an indoor practice facility in 2011 and has finally cleared property to begin building a football-only facility where the old track once stood. The biggest additions to the stadium in the last 10 years have been a giant T.V., expanded locker rooms and recruiting lounge in the south end zone.

Jordan-Hare was one of the biggest and best stadiums in the conference when I started covering Auburn 20 years ago. It’s slipped since then.

But it’s still managed to stay one of the toughest places for opponents to play. That hasn’t changed. There’s a reason Malzahn is 8-4 at home against Alabama, Georgia and LSU, and 0-13 away.

Jordan-Hare and AU’s fanbase make a huge difference.

It’s high time Auburn comes up with a master plan for its stadium that enhances its capacity, functionality and reverence instead of the current piecemeal approach. And that football-only facility needs to get done and done right for Auburn to start competing again with the big boys.

***

