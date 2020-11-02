AuburnSports - BMatt’s Monday musings

Remember, it’s been just two weeks since Auburn lost to South Carolina 30-22 and one week since LSU’s 52-24 dismantling of the Gamecocks. There’s nothing predictable about SEC football in 2020.

I predicted Auburn to lose a one-possession game, which is not out of step with most predictions for a game AU was favored to win by one point going into kickoff.

AUBURN | I certainly didn’t see 48-11 coming. If you did, I tip my hat, and also wonder what you were smoking in the days leading up to Auburn’s thrashing of LSU.

Which makes me wonder: Is Saturday’s blowout win a step forward in AU’s evolution into a championship contender or just a wild swing up, which will be followed by a downswing and perhaps upswing before this rollercoaster season concludes?

I’d say a little of both.

I think it would be disingenuous to ignore what AU did to a talented LSU team while also taking into account a true freshman quarterback starting and struggling in his first road game.

Despite LSU’s issues, I do see real improvement from Auburn. I see a team that’s found its identity on offense, an emerging star at tailback, a quarterback that has bounced back from a poor outing to play terrific in back-to-back games, a wide receiver corps that’s playing better each week and an offensive line that isn’t refined but will fight and play physical.

I see an improving pass rush, some defensive linemen returning healthy, linebackers that are playing smarter and more in control and a secondary that’s bursting with talent even with the injury to Jamien Sherwood.

I see a team that can make another step forward this season, but I don’t think it’s near ready to challenge Alabama at the top of the SEC. I certainly think that *could* happen next year.

This year, I think Auburn sews up a .500 record with a win at Mississippi State in a couple of weeks, has a legit chance to win six or seven games depending on home games against Tennessee and Texas A&M, and will probably lose at Alabama.

I think 6-4 is a reasonable outcome for Auburn this season and 7-3 is a real possibility. I wasn’t so sure about that two weeks ago.

***

The other item that must be said about this team and all of Gus Malzahn’s teams is they don’t quit. They continue to compete and play hard regardless of the circumstances.

That’s 100 percent a reflection of his coaching and leadership, and how he’s viewed by his players. There are certainly fair criticisms of Auburn’s eighth-year coach, but he is more like Pat Dye than any of AU’s coaches since 1992 in that his players love and respect him and want to play hard for him.

The game ball he received from K.J. Britt after LSU said a lot.

***

I would be remiss if I didn’t point out the blatant hypocrisy of Florida coach Dan Mullen, who clearly instigated the fight that broke out between Florida and Missouri players after what he determined was a late hit on UF quarterback Kyle Trask at the end of the first half. Mullen ran onto the field screaming and pointing his finger as punches were thrown and three players eventually ejected. After escalating the melee, Mullen had the audacity to come into his postgame interview dressed as Darth Vader and say the following:

"We went out there trying to get our guys off the field because it was getting testy. We have a big game next week. It kept growing and growing. We're trying to push guys back and unfortunately you’re trying to get in the middle, get the officials in the middle trying to get them to get in the middle, get us in the middle, get their people off, our team off.”

In contrast, here’s what Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz had to say:

“I don’t know why they were running over to our hash. I have no idea what they were yelling about. We’ll take a look at the film and I’m sure we’ll find out more tomorrow when we watch the tape. Film doesn’t lie.”

I don’t doubt Mullen will have Florida competing at the top of the SEC before too long but his antics and childish behavior will continue until Florida AD Scott Stricklin and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey step up, show some leadership and hold Mullen accountable for his actions.

***

While on the subject of SEC coaches, Ed Orgeron deserves all the credit in the world for his hire of Joe Brady as passing game coordinator last year. It was the difference in LSU putting together one of the best seasons by any team in SEC history in winning the 2019 national championship. It’s the best football hire by an SEC school since Alabama landed Nick Saban in 2007.

But Orgeron has followed that up a year later with one of the worst hires in recent SEC history by bringing in Bo Pelini as defensive coordinator. It’s been an unmitigated disaster with LSU 2-3 on the season and a defense that ranks 12th in the conference allowing 33.6 points per game. The 48 points scored by Auburn Saturday is the most by either team in the 54-game series.

What makes the hire even more ghastly is Pelini signed a three-year contract that pays him $2.3 million per year and includes a buyout of the remainder of his contract if he’s let go, which would be about $4.6 million at the end of this season. Ouch.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 20 years and the release of one of the greatest hip hop albums of all-time. Outkast, a hip hop duo from Atlanta, Ga., released their fourth album, Stankonia, on Oct. 31, 2000 and it went on to sell over 4 million copies and be certified double platinum. The lead single from the album, B.O.B (Bombs Over Baghdad) is ranked by Rolling Stone as the No. 21 on 100 best songs of the 2000s despite it only peaking at Bo. 69 on the R&B/Hip Hop charts due to it being banned on many radio stations. The second single, Ms. Jackson, reached No. 1 in the U.S., Germany, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden and is ranked by Rolling Stone as the No. 55 song of the 2000s.

Outkast was formed in 1992 in East Point Ga., by Andre “3000” Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton, who were students at Tri-Cities High School and participated in rap battles in the cafeteria. They released their first single, Player’s Ball, in 1993 and first album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, in 1994. Their big break came with the release of their second album, ATLiens in 1996 and third album, Aquemini, in 98. Both were certified double platinum and help solidify Outkast as one of the leaders of the Southern hip hop movement. The duo went on to release a double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below in 2003, which included hit singles Hey Ya and The Way You Move. Both Andre 3000 and Big Boi pursued solo projects starting in 2007 but reunited for a 20th anniversary tour in 2014.

Outkast has won six Grammy Awards and been ranked by Rolling Stone as the No. 7 duo of all-time. They sold over 25 million records. Ms. Jackson won the 2002 Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group and an MTV Video Music Award for Best Hip-Hop Video. The song was inspired by Andre 3000’s relationship with Neo soul artist Erykah Badu and her mother and discusses the problems that separations and divorces cause for couples and their parents/in-laws.