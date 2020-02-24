Sure, they’ve rallied for wins from double-digit deficits five times this season. And yes, KenPom has the Tigers No. 3 in the nation with a +.146 Luck rating, just behind Bowling Green and Merrimack.

AUBURN | There’s been a lot written and discussed about how Auburn’s stats don’t add up. That they’re one of the luckiest teams in the country.

Regardless of how they’ve done it, Auburn has won 23 regular season games for only the third time in program history. This senior class has already won the most games in a four-year period and a three-year period, and is closing in on last year’s class record of 56 wins in a two-year period.

That says a lot about these players and a lot about the program Bruce Pearl has built.

The Tigers shouldn't be criticized or disregarded for their incredible comebacks. That's a sign of a team with a lot of mental toughness and one that can be very dangerous when it starts playing more consistently for 40 minutes.

Auburn has four regular season games remaining — Ole Miss Tuesday, at Kentucky Saturday, Texas A&M next Wednesday and at Tennessee a week from Saturday. A 2-2 finish is a reasonable expectation, perhaps better if Isaac Okoro returns this week and Jaylin Williams continues to step forward off the bench.

Williams needs to keep getting at least 15 minutes a game with or without Okoro. He's a talented freshman that plays with a lot of energy.

The Tigers, 10-4 in the SEC, probably can’t catch Kentucky (12-2) at the top of the league, but is in a strong position to finish with one of the top four seeds in the SEC Tournament with a two-game lead over the three teams in third place — Mississippi State, South Carolina and Texas A&M — which are all 8-6 in the league. The top four seeds receive a two-round bye, which is a huge advantage.

Auburn won it last season as the 5th seed and a first-round bye. The bottom four teams in the league — currently Missouri, Georgia, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt — would have to win five games in five days to take the championship. That’s not happening, not this year at least.

***

I was shocked to learn UCF’s sweep of Auburn was the first time in program history the Tigers had been swept at home by a non-conference opponent in a three-game series. I've watched plenty of average to poor AU teams at Plainsman Park and this isn't one of them.

The Tigers didn’t play well, clearly, but nothing that happened this weekend changed my opinion of this team’s potential. They can still be better than last year’s College World Series team. They may not make a return trip to Omaha, but they can be better overall.

This is baseball and it’s February. Still a long way to go and a a lot of opportunities to get better. Auburn will certainly be better with Steven Williams and Kason Howell back in the lineup. Both starters should be available for some action during midweek games against Alabama A&M Tuesday and Wednesday.

Even with the three losses, Auburn had several guys worth singling out this weekend. Brody Moore hit .429 in two starts while Judd Ward and Ryan Bliss had four hits and two RBI apiece. On the mound, Cody Greenhill has thrown 7.2 scoreless innings in two appearances while Carson Skipper hasn’t allowed a run in 4.1 innings.

UCF also deserves a lot of credit. They dominated Auburn in every aspect and just played with an edge all weekend. They had a great two-strike approach and their pitchers did a great job getting AU to chase off-speed pitches out of the strike zone.

Still a long way to go for the Knights too, but they look like a team built for a strong postseason run. They still have some big non-conference matchups against Miami March 11 and Florida State March 17-18.

For Auburn, the next big test won’t come until hosting Georgia Tech March 10 and the start of SEC play against Texas A&M three days later.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 57 years to the beginnings of one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time. On Feb, 24, 1963, the Rolling Stones began a Sunday night residency at The Station Hotel in Richmond, Surrey, playing in front of 66 people and earning $41 on opening night. The Stones would go on to release 30 studio albums and 23 live albums, and earn over 200 million in record sales.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards grew up as classmates in Dartford, Kent during the 1950s and formed a band with a couple of friends in 1962 called the Blues Boys. Jagger and Richards eventually formed up a new band with Brian Jones and Ian Stewart. When Jones was asked the name of the new group during a phone interview, he saw a Muddy Waters album lying on the floor and one of the tracks was Rollin’ Stone. Jagger and Richards have been the mainstays in the band with Charlie Watts joining in 1963 and Ronnie Wood in 1974. Both remain with the band today.

The Rolling Stones were one of the leaders of the British Invasion in the 1960s along with the Beatles and the Kinks. The band hit it big in 1965 with the release of (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, which is ranked No. 2 on Rolling Stone magazine’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The Stones had another No. 1 in 1965 with Get Off of My Cloud, in 1966 with Paint It Black and in 1967 with Ruby Tuesday. The Stones had eight No. 1 singles with the final two coming with Angie in 1973 and Miss You in 1978. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction was written by Richards and Jagger. Richards came up with the song in his sleep, waking up in the morning to find a two-minute guitar riff recorded on a cassette tape followed by 40 minutes of snoring. Jagger wrote the lyrics and the song was recorded on May 10, 1965 at Chess Studios in Chicago.