It’s hard to overstate what a poor defensive performance it was for Auburn going up against a team that came into the matchup averaging 66.5 points per game and was without two of its better players.

Well, he’s irreplaceable if you go by Saturday’s loss at Missouri. The 85 points are the most Auburn has allowed in regulation this season, Mizzou’s 54.9 field goal percentage is the most by an opponent and 53.8 3-point field goal percent is the second-most.

The thing is, the loss of one player shouldn’t be that impactful to a team, especially one that’s aspiring for bigger and better successes in March. It was less than a year ago when Auburn rallied around Chuma Okeke’s season-ending injury to beat Kentucky in overtime and advance to the Final Four, and came up just 1-point short to eventual NCAA Champion Virginia in the national semifinal.

That team stepped up when major adversity struck. This year’s team didn’t, but will have another opportunity at Georgia Wednesday night as it remains doubtful Okoro will be back from his hamstring injury.

The guys that didn’t step up, or step up enough, like Anfernee McLemore, Danjel Purifoy, Jamal Johnson and especially Devan Cambridge need to get it done against the Bulldogs, who are 2-10 in the conference and have lost eight of their last nine games.

If they don’t, it’s probably time for Bruce Pearl to look to his bench and give Jaylin Williams and/or Babatunde Akingbola an opportunity to see what they can do with increased minutes.

***

It was an impressive opening weekend for Auburn baseball, which swept Illinois-Chicago in four games by a combined score of 44-7. The Flames are a pretty solid team, playing in NCAA Regionals two of the last three seasons.

To crunch some numbers, AU batted .368 as a team with 20 extra-base hits, drew 19 walks and struck out 19 times. To put that in perspective, the best team walk-to-strikeout ratio in MLB last season was the Houston Astros with a .553. Only two players had walk-to-strikeout ratios at or above 1.000 — Alex Bregman with a 1.434 and Carlos Santana with a 1.000.

On the pitching mound, AU finished with a 1.85 team ERA with 49 strikeouts and 15 walks. Defensively, AU committed just two errors and has a .984 fielding percentage. The Tigers accomplished all that playing 17 position players and 14 pitchers, which included 14 of AU’s 18 newcomers.

A tougher challenge awaits this weekend with UCF visiting Plainsman Park for a 3-game series. The Knights also swept a four-game series last weekend, out-scoring Siena College 32-8.

***

In today’s musical journey we go back 66 years to the release of the first single from one of the most prolific artists in country music history. George Jones released his debut single, “No Money in This Deal,” on Feb. 18, 1954, the first of more the 900 recordings in his 61-year career. Jones’ first hit came in 1955 with "Why Baby Why" and his first No. 1 song with “White Lightnin” in 1959, which was composed by J.P. “Big Bopper” Richardson. He went on to produce 69 top 10 singles including 10 that hit No. 1 on the Country Music Charts. None bigger than 1980’s “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” which is considered one of the greatest country songs of all time.

Jones was born in 1931 in Saratoga, Texas, getting his first guitar at the age of 9. His father began drinking heavily and became abusive after the death of Jones’ sister, Ethel. He would come home from drinking late and force young Jones to wake up in the middle night and sing for him and his friends. It turned Jones into what he called a chronic singer. Jones left home at 16 and began his music career signing and playing guitar at KTXJ radio station in Jasper, Texas. Jones had a couple of early hits but spent much of the mid 1950’s playing what was called the “blood bucket” circuit of honky-tonks in rural areas. He became a commercial success with “White Lightnin” and signed with United Artists in 1962. His success hit a wall in 1967 when he sought treatment for alcohol and substance abuse. It took him until 1999 to become completely sober.

Jones married Tammy Wynette in 1969 and the two were known as Mr. and Mrs. Country Music until their divorce in 1976. His alcoholism spiraled out of control in the late 1970’s until he became destitute and had to live out of his car, but he was able to reignite his career in 1980 with the release of “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” The song was written by Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman, and Jones disliked it when he first heard it believing it was too long and depressing. It turned into one of his greatest hits and was sung by Alan Jackson at Jones’ funeral in 2013.