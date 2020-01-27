But, and it’s a big BUT, I’ll believe it when I see it.

It took a lot of courage for Malzahn, a year after saying it was a mistake for him to give up play-calling, to give it up for a third time. His 2019 offense just wasn’t good enough, 64th nationally in total yards and 87th in passing yards, to compete at the very top of the SEC and for a spot in the college football playoffs.

Auburn needs Morris to take its passing offense to the next level, or levels, to maximize the abilities of quarterback Bo Nix and keep up with its top rivals such as LSU and Alabama.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn made the right decision, absolutely the right decision, by handing the reins of the offense over to Chad Morris.

I’m not trying to knock Malzahn, but we’ve seen in the past when he’s turned over the offense or play-calling to Rhett Lashlee or Chip Lindsey, and it hasn’t worked. Malzahn has stayed too involved in every aspect of the offense to completely turn it over to his coordinator. It ends up being a distorted and ineffective mishmash of two different schemes.

Could this time be different for Malzahn? Has he learned valuable lessons from his previous attempts? Perhaps, and for those that want to believe a case can be made that Malzahn trusts Morris, and Morris has a better track record, than any of his previous coordinators.

So yes, maybe it’s happening this time. Maybe Morris is going to do for Auburn what he did for Clemson in 2011, setting its offense on the course to greatness and practically saving Dabo Swinney’s job. A year after going 6-7, Clemson won 42 games, an ACC Championship and three bowl games in Morris’ four seasons. They played in the national championship game the year after his departure and then won two of the next three.

It’s all on the table for Auburn in 2020, but I absolutely gotta see it to believe it.

***

I feel like I heap praise on Rodney Garner in this column pretty regularly, but he deserves it. Auburn is so fortunate to have him recruiting, coaching and mentoring its defensive linemen.

And he’s done it again on the recruiting trail with the commitment of defensive end Dre Butler, the nation’s No. 1 overall junior college prospect Sunday. Butler joins a talented group of early d-line signees in Jay Hardy, Zykeivous Walker and Daniel Foster-Allen.

Sure, Auburn’s defensive line will likely take a step back with the loss of Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson, but if there’s any unit on the team that will end up exceeding expectations, it’ll be the defensive line. And it’ll be because of Garner.

***

