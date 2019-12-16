Had a few plays broken Auburn’s way against Florida, LSU or Georgia, the Tigers might be one of four teams playing for a national championship. On the other hand, had a few plays gone the other way against Alabama like that boinked field goal, Gus Malzahn would be on the hottest of hot seats going into the offseason.

AUBURN | Covering college football for most of the last two decades has made me realize how fine the margins can be for a successful college football season.

Instead, Malzahn was able to hire a top offensive coordinator and is a couple of days from signing a top 10 class. And for the most part, there’s a whole lot of positive energy around the program right now. That definitely wouldn’t have been the case with a loss in the Iron Bowl.

One coaching hire or personnel move, one player or just a handful of plays can all have a significant impact on a college football season.

Take LSU and Ed Orgeron’s decision to hire Joe Brady as passing game coordinator 11 months ago. That one decision has catapulted the Fighting Tigers into the favorite to win the national championship.

Look at Auburn in 2010. Gene Chizik was convinced by Gus Malzahn and his staff to sign Cam Newton. Sure, the Tigers had some good players returning that fall, but wouldn’t have sniffed the SEC Championship or BCS national championship without Newton and his Heisman Trophy season.

How about Ole Miss this past season. Matt Luke would almost certainly still be the head coach had Elijah Moore not been flagged for his post-touchdown antics. And the Rebels would be going into the offseason with a little momentum after an Egg Bowl win in Starkville.

Now, Lane Kiffin is heading up the Ole Miss program and Luke is coaching the offensive line at Georgia. Those fine margins can make such a difference.

***

I applaud Malzahn and his staff for finally pulling the plug on Javion Cohen. He was planning to make a big deal out of flipping from Auburn to Alabama on Signing Day. I can’t speak for his motivations, but publicly embarrassing a school you’ve been committed to for more than six months is so unnecessary. I don’t wish any ill will on Cohen. I hope he’s successful on and off the field at Alabama, but it was past time for Auburn to step up and not let a recruit or a rival school play them like that, especially after what George Pickens pulled last year.

I’m fine with recruits changing their mind. It happens all the time and it’s important they choose the right school for them no matter how long it takes. But when the decision is made, why hold the other school hostage? Let them know and move on. That gives the school you’re de-committing from a better opportunity to fill that spot, not to mention another player an opportunity he may not have had before. This is not just about Cohen or Pickens, unfortunately it happens all the time. In fact, Auburn may benefit from a Signing Day flip two days from now. But I don’t like it regardless of whether Auburn is on the losing or winning side.

***

Today’s musical journey takes us back 75 years to the tragic loss of one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. From 1939 to 1942, Glenn Miller had 16 No. 1 records. His 69 top 10 hits in just four years is more than the Beatles or Elvis Presley had in their careers. The Glenn Miller Orchestra was the heart of the swing dance music era, which was the soundtrack of our greatest generation. Many of his hits including In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, A String of Pearls and Chattanooga Choo Choo remain popular today.

Miller was born in Clarinda, Iowa in 1904 but spent his youth moving around to Nebraska, Missouri and Colorado. He was a standout football player in high school, named Colorado’s top end in 1920, but his heart was in music. He briefly attended the University of Colorado but dropped out to pursue a music career. Miller played the trombone and got his start playing in several different bands and with a number of other legendary artists including Benny Goodman and Bing Crosby before forming his own band in 1937. The Glenn Miller Orchestra appeared in two films — Sun Valley Serenade and Orchestra Wives.

Miller joined the Army Air Force in 1942 where he trained at Maxwell Field in Montgomery, Ala., making several appearances on WAPI (Birmingham) and WSFA (Montgomery) radio. Major Glenn Miller eventually formed a 50-piece Air Force band that made 800 performances in England in 1944. On Dec. 15, 1944, Miller took off in a UC-64 Norseman from the UK to Paris to make arrangements to move his band there. But his plane disappeared over the English Channel. He was survived by his wife, Helen Burger, and two adopted children. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star.