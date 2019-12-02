It was a brilliant. Malzahn completely out-foxed Nick Saban in the 84th Iron Bowl and now joins Les Miles as one of only two active coaches to beat Saban three times.

Malzahn’s offense scored 34 points and the defense chipped in 14 more as a packed Jordan-Hare Stadium and a captivated national audience witnessed a thriller of a game. One that wasn’t decided until a little Malzahn subterfuge forced Alabama into an illegal substitution penalty, which gave the Tigers a first down and the ability to line up in victory formation for the last two snaps of the game.

He found a way -- and his players and coaches and everyone involved with the Auburn football program found a way -- to beat a top five team and deliver that signature win this program has been so desperate for the past two seasons.

But what’s impressed me most about Malzahn this season is how he’s held this team together despite some disappointing losses and having to reset team goals. You can criticize Malzahn for some of Auburn’s offensive deficiencies — I certainly have — but there’s no question he’s kept his players competing at the highest level throughout the season. This team never backed down from a challenge and never pointed fingers.

The question that was poised to be by a friend at a pre-game tailgate was how? How does Malzahn, who doesn’t have the most gregarious personality and certainly doesn’t use intimidation as a core coaching skill, keep his players fully engaged?

I think the main answer is they know he has their back. They respect him and they repay the trust he has in them by playing their tails off. The Iron Bowl is a perfect example as Anders Carlson, Shaun Shivers and Sal Cannella — a struggling starter and two fringe players — were three of Auburn’s MVPs.

Carlson missed six consecutive field goals from 40 yards or more coming into the game, but Malzahn stood staunchly behind him and that belief helped the sophomore make field goals of 43, 52, 43 and 44 yards against the Tide. Cannella hadn’t caught a pass in four consecutive games before making a spectacular leaping touchdown catch in the left corner of the end zone. Shivers, who was averaging less than four carries in SEC contests, made the play of the game with his lone carry, an 11-yard game-winning touchdown run that included a helmet-flying collision with Xavier McKinney at the 5-yard line.

Malzahn believed in his players, they never stopped believing in themselves and they delivered game-changing plays on the biggest stage.

***

Malzahn is also as down to earth as they come in the coaching business. In case you didn’t hear or read this from Saturday night’s postgame press conference, it ended with a question of what Malzahn plans to do tonight?

He turns to his right where his wife, Kristi, is standing about 15 feet away, and asks, ‘Are we going to Waffle House?’

He gets the affirmative and then leaves us with this gem…

“Yeah, it's going to be ham and cheese omelet, scattered, smothered, covered, chunked. I'm going to get some extra bacon, I'm going to get an extra waffle, too. That's going to be the order, so go ahead and have it ready.”

***

In today’s musical journey we step back exactly 36 years to Dec. 2, 1983 and the first time MTV aired Michael Jackson’s 14-minute Thriller video. The video was directed by John Landis, who also directed a number of movies including Animal House, The Blues Brothers, An American Werewolf in London and Trading Places, and co-written by Haechan of the K-Pop group NCT and Jackson. Legendary horror film actor Vincent Price narrated the video. It became the first music video to be inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress and is considered by many publications to be the best music video of all time.

The video’s continuous play on MTV helped double the sales of Thriller, making it the best-selling album of all-time. The album, Jackson’s sixth studio album, has now sold over 66 million copies. It included a record seven singles that reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 including No. 1 hits Beat It and Billie Jean. The album spent a record 37 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Jackson, known as the King of Pop, is regarded as one of the greatest entertainers in music history and a key cultural figure of the 20th century. The eighth of 10 children, Jackson was born in Gary, Ind., starting his music career as the youngest brother of the Jackson 5 in 1964. After several hits with the Jackson 5 including ABC, Jackson began his solo career in 1971. He became one of the best-selling artists of all-time with over 350 million record sales worldwide. He earned 15 Grammy Awards, 26 American Music Awards and had 13 No. 1 singles. Jackson has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice and is the only pop or rock artist to be inducted into the Dance Hall of Fame.

Jackson was involved with a number of sexual abuse of a minor lawsuits and allegations since the late 1980s. He died in 2009 from an overdose of sedatives prescribed by his personal physician, Conrad Murray, who was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Jackson’s death. Jackson’s estate earned $825 million in 2016, the most annual earning of a celebrity ever recorded by Forbes.