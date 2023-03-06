They never quit and were able to bounce back from the worse loss of the season by 32 points at Kentucky to nearly knock off No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa and then beat No. 12 Tennessee in by far the most important game of the season.

But the resiliency and the fight this team showed despite all the close losses is what I will remember most about Bruce Pearl’s ninth Auburn team.

I’m gonna refer to a couple Justin Ferguson’s tweets in this column starting with…

In the 108 seasons before Pearl arrived, AU had won 20 total games and 10 conference games in a season five times. It’s now done it five times in the last six seasons.

That’s very special. And regardless of how this season ultimately ends, Auburn fans should never take that for granted.

Never.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Auburn as a No. 11 seed in the West in Sunday’s update. Many other projections have the Tigers as high as an 8 or 9 seed.

Regardless, I think it’s fair to say Auburn is in no matter what happens in Nashville this week. The committee has shown that short of winning a conference tournament, what happens during Championship Week has little bearing on the final ratings.

Just refer to last year’s Texas A&M team, which finished 23-12 and made it to the finals of the SEC Tournament but were left out of the Big Dance.

As for this year’s Auburn team, I don’t necessarily expect them to make much of a run in the SEC or NCAA Tournament, but there are a couple of good reasons why I could be quite wrong.

All the close games they’ve played and the pressure they’ve experienced over the final couple of weeks of the season is a good prep for tournament play where there’s plenty of pressure and a lot of tight games.

Another reason is how much better AU has shot the ball from 3-point range over the final eight games of the season.

Citing Ferg again, AU is shooting 38.8 percent (64 of 165) from beyond the arc since the loss at Tennessee, which is the best in the SEC during that stretch.

Guard play is key in the NCAA Tournament and AU’s guards along with Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome are shooting, and playing, better down the stretch.

Perhaps this team has a little March madness in store for us over the next few weeks.

I’m not saying no.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 58 years to the day of the first No. 1 hit by one of the greatest groups of all time, who were leaders of the psychedelic soul movement of the 1960’s. On March 6, 1965, “My Girl” by the Temptations rose to the top of the Billboard 100. The song was written by Smokey Robinson and Ronald White, who were both members of the Miracles. Robinson said his wife, Claudette, also a member of the Miracles, was the inspiration for the song at the time. Robinson and White were working on the song in the Apollo Theatre when the Temptations heard it and convinced them to let them record it. It was the first Temptations song to feature David Ruffin on lead vocals after he joined the group a couple of months earlier. “My Girl” was the first No. 1 for a Motown male group. It was used as the title song for the My Girl movie and its sequel My Girl 2, and has appeared in at least six other movies and three T.V. shows. It has been covered by a number of artists including Marvin Gaye, Dolly Parton and Otis Redding. “My Girl” is ranked No. 88 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998 and the National Recording Registry in 2017.

The Temptations, originally called the Elgins, formed in Detroit, Michigan in 1960. The original members included Otis Williams, Al Bryant, Melvin Franklin, Eddie Kendricks and Paul Williams. Kendricks is originally from Union Springs, Ala., and Paul Williams from Birmingham. They grew up together singing in church and formed a doo-wop group as teenagers. They were in competing groups in Detroit in 1960 before combining and signing with Motown founder Barry Gordy in 1961. The Temptations have gone through a number of personnel changes but remain active today. They’ve had 14 No. 1 R&B singles and three other Billboard 100 No. 1’s in 1969’s “I Can’t Get Next To You,” 1971’s “Just My Imagination” and 1972’s "Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” They produced an amazing 44 studio albums and appeared in more than a dozen movies and T.V. shows. They’ve won three Grammy Awards and six of the members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.